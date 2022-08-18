The Oklahoma men’s basketball team released its 13 non-conference games for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.
The Sooners’ non-conference schedule including seven home games. Oklahoma will start the season on Oct. 25 in an exhibition game against Oklahoma City University at the Lloyd Noble Center.
After that, the Sooners will have a four-game home stand, starting with their first official game against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. They’ll also play in the ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 24-27 and in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle against Villanova on Dec. 3.
"Last year the students made a huge difference in making Lloyd Noble Center a great college basketball venue," OU head coach Porter Moser said in a statement. "I look to further my efforts with the students and show them how important they are to our OU basketball family. They bring an energy to the building and their presence impacts our program. Our home non-conference schedule will provide an excellent opportunity to see our 2022-23 team."
Oklahoma and Arkansas will meet for the second edition of the Crimson and Cardinal Classic on Dec. 10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Sooners will play their final non-conference game against Alabama as a part of the SEC/Big 12 challenge on Jan. 28.
Tip times and TV information will be released at a later date.
