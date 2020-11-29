Abraham Ancer’s enjoyed quite the journey to become the No. 22-ranked golfer in the world, one defined by hard work, setbacks, success and tequila.
Yes, tequila.
Ancer claims both Reynosa, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas, as his hometowns. The two are close in distance but two vastly different environments.
“Eleven miles separate Reynosa and McAllen … 11 miles but honestly, worlds apart,” Ancer said in an interview with the PGA Tour.
Holding dual citizenship in both Mexico and the United States, he attended high school in America.
“When I came to the U.S for high school, my english wasn’t very good. But I knew if I wanted to pursue golf, it had to be in the States,” Ancer said in the interview with the PGA Tour.
After graduating from Sharyland High School in Mission, Texas, Ancer, who wasn’t highly recruited out of high school, attended Odessa Junior College, where he blossomed as a player and collected numerous accolades, including first team All-American and a tie for second at the Junior College National Golf Championship.
Ancer only stayed one year in junior college before transferring to the University of Oklahoma, much in part to golf coach Ryan Hybl.
“When I came in, [OU golf] didn’t have the recruiting capabilities that we have now, so I had to get creative,” Hybl said. “So, I decided to recruit from a junior college. I went down to a tournament in Texas to watch a kid, who was from Oklahoma, and that’s when Abe caught my eye.”
Hybl said he watched Ancer for about 33 holes that day and knew he had to recruit him.
“It was kind of a recruiting battle between myself and Wichita State,” he said. “But we were able to convince him to come to OU and play for us for three years as opposed to only two.”
The adjustment didn’t take long.
After missing his first tournament for the Sooners, Hybl said he never missed one again.
“He won twice that year, including regionals, where he led the team to a third-place finish and a trip to the national championship for the first time in a while,” Hybl said. “He really helped put us on the map recruiting-wise as well.”
Hybl described Ancer as a ball striking machine while in college, and since improving to the PGA Tour, his putting and short game has improved tremendously.
“I think since he’s been on the big tour the biggest improvement area has been in his short game and his putting areas in particular,” Hybl said.
“In college, he was always a phenomenal driver of the ball, which he continues to do, great long iron player, great fairway wood player but in college his putting would always look like he was going to make a lot of putts but it just didn’t go in the hole very much.”
In addition to his physical game, Genaro Davila, who’s a close friend of Ancer, said his mental game is the main component to his success on Tour.
“Mentally he’s so tough and just being calm out there and finishing second place a couple times and making it into the final group of The Masters, he’s very tough and he just trusts himself out there,” Davila said.
In his first Masters Tournament, Ancer entered the final round in a tie for second place at 12-under par, four shots back of the eventual champion and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.
“To be in the final group in your first Masters appearance speaks to [Ancer’s] mental strength,” Davila said.
Although he struggled the final day, posting a 4-over-par 76 to drop him back to a tie for 13th place, The Masters rookie’s performance inspired and had an impact on his home country.
Alejandro (Alex) Munoz of Merida, Mexico, is currently ranked in Golf Digest’s “Best International Teachers” list and is one of the top-3 golf instructors in Mexico; attended and played golf at OU from 1991-1996.
Munoz, who is currently the director of golf and instruction at Yucatan Country Club in Merida, Mexico, said Ancer has had a huge influence on the game of golf in Mexico.
“It’s been really good for young kids,” Munoz said. “It’s been a long time since Lorena [Ochoa] was around and with Ancer and Gabriella Lopez, who plays on the LPGA, both are having a lot of success and also Carlos Ortiz.”
Seeing people like Ancer make it to the PGA Tour gives Munoz another role model to point to.
“When I grew up I was talking about Seve [Ballesteros],” Munoz said. “When you’re practicing and stuff like that, you have all these different idols from different countries. Nowadays these kids are on the putting green and they say ‘I am Abe’ or ‘I am Gaby.’ It's different now because they have somebody from their country that these kids can look up to.
“In the past, all the kids I have taught always talked about Tiger [Woods] or [Phil] Mickelson and now they can talk about someone from their own country which makes them feel proud.”
In addition to Ancer’s success and impact on golf, his off-the-course ventures are just as successful.
Ancer has started two companies, Flecha Azul Tequila and Black Quail Apparel.
His business partner, Aron Marquez, who is also an OU graduate, was introduced to Ancer when they were paired together at a pro-am event at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I noticed that he had a Mexican flag on his bag and I knew who he was since I went to both Odessa College and then to OU as well,” Marquez said. “So, on the first tee box we started talking about Mexico, Odessa and golf and I was asking him about golf and he was asking me about my business Wildcat Oil Tools.
“He was asking me about what made me want to start my own business and he was very intrigued by the business aspect of everything.”
Once Ancer parted ways with his original sponsor, Nike, Marquez’s company began to sponsor him and that’s where their professional relationship took off.
“It doesn’t take long to determine the content of someone’s character and Abraham is just a really good person with good intentions,” Marquez said.
A common theme of their conversations was tequila.
When Ancer was in Mexico for the WGC Mexico Championship, he was continuously asked what his favorite tequila was, which led to him and Marquez deciding to begin making their own tequila.
“I told him that I was going to look into this and then come talk to him, because we really thought that if we could create a tequila that’s better than what’s on the market I think we should launch our own tequila,” Marquez said.
Ancer doesn’t just want to have golf success, he wants to take advantage of the business opportunities he has, and Flecha Azul is one of those, Marquez said.
Flecha means “arrow” in English.
Marquez said choosing that name was symbolic.
“When you launch an arrow, a flecha, it goes forward, even though it starts by being pulled back,” Marquez said.
“So even though we both started from humble beginnings, we started by being pulled back, we’re launching forward to something new and something greater.”
Ancer has done just that, launched forward.
Starting out as a kid from Reynosa, Mexico, working his way up and through the ranks until two weeks ago he made it into the final group of The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
His work and career is far from over. Although he is yet to win on the PGA Tour, his hard work, consistent play and impressive finishes have all propelled him into the top 25 in the World Golf Rankings.
A win will come soon enough, those around him believe he’s too talented not to win on tour. But even if it doesn’t, his name will forever be engraved as one of Mexico’s greats, and not just because of golf, but because of his life.
Few people inspire a country the way Ancer has. He‘s given someone for young golfers to model, aspiring entrepreneurs to idolize and a country to be proud of.
