It was Bedlam to the finish.
Oklahoma finished short of a Big 12 championship, losing by just a shot to Oklahoma State.
After entering the final round in a three-way tie for the lead, the top-ranked Sooners shot a combined 6-under par 274 to finish with a 10-over-par total of 1,130.
The Sooners got to the clubhouse with the lead, yet had to wait while Texas and Oklahoma State continued on the course, two strokes back of OU.
Texas made up four strokes on OU before reaching the 18th tee at 8-over, two shots clear of the Sooners, but a triple-bogey seven by No. 1 bag Pierceson Coody dropped the Longhorns to 11-over par.
Then came Oklahoma State, having also grabbed a two-stroke lead on OU, needing to play the final hole no worse than a collective 1-over-par. A bogey from Austin Eckroat and pars from his teammates gave the Cowboys their 11th Big 12 golf championship.
"We're obviously disappointed with how today turned out. We feel like we're as good, if not better, than any of the teams out here," OU coach Ryan Hybl said. "I thought we just played OK over the last two days and left a lot of putts out there, and it caught up to us.
"It's my job as the coach to help this team use this feeling as motivation and to get ready for what we hope is a deep run into the NCAA Championship."
OU senior Quade Cummins led the Sooners with a share of second-place in the medalist chase at 3-under par, one shot back Texas' Cole Hammer.
"I was really proud of Quade for his performance this week," Hybl said. "It was a big-time week for one of the best players in the country, and he is hitting his stride at the right time as we continue into the postseason."
Junior Logan McAllister fired 6-under par to finish in a tie for sixth. Behind him was senior Garret Reband, tying for 22nd at 12-over. Rounding out the Sooners was redshirt senior Jonathon Brightwell and junior Patrick Welch in a tie for 25th at 13-over par.
Next, the Sooners enter NCAA regional play. The NCAA's selection show will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on May 5. The No. 1 team in the country, the Sooners could well be sent down the road to Karsten Creek in Stillwater, one of several predetermined regional sites.
Regionals will take place May 15-18, followed by the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 28-June 2.
