In Oklahoma’s last outing, they secured their biggest win of the season against Arkansas.
It was a good thing they did, too. By the time the Sooners’ game against UT Arlington tips off this afternoon, it will be eight days since that 88–66 victory over the Razorbacks, which is the second-longest break the Sooners will get between games this season.
OU coach Porter Moser gave the team three days off this week to recover from the trip to Tulsa and also to prepare for final exams. Moser said the team responded with a great few days of practice heading into today’s game.
“Today was our best practice,” Moser said during a Zoom press conference on Friday. “Everyone kind of has their finals behind them, and we had our best practice of the week. What I like about this group is they have bounced back and learned from different things. I thought they bounced back from that Butler loss and learned some different things.
“I don't want to keep going back and forth all year, but I like how this team has responded to adversity.”
The Sooners (8-2) have a lot to feel good about. Though they remain unranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, they received 46 votes and would slot in at No. 29 if the poll continued.
That win against Arkansas has also given the team momentum after a tough overtime loss against Butler.
“When you have a really good win, you hope to have it springboard you and not have a letdown,” Moser said. “All of our things are about where we're going, getting better and just chasing. We're not nearly where we want to be. Those are the kind of conversations we're having.”
Two players have also found their footing since the season started. One player is senior guard Elijah Harkless, who followed up his 16-point performance against Butler with a season-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds against Arkansas.
He’s also found a rhythm with his 3-point shooting, making four of his nine attempts (44 percent) combined in his previous two outings.
“I thought he had a really good game against Arkansas,” Moser said. “... He had his presence felt. When your confidence is high, your presence is felt. I do think … that’s what happens a lot of time with confidence. Maybe it just takes one big shot or one big thing to get you going back in the right direction. I thought he played really confident against Arkansas.”
The other is point guard Jordan Goldwire, who played arguably his best game in an OU uniform against the Razorbacks, recording 14 points, six assists and three steals.
He’s settled into his role as the season has progressed, which is what Moser is looking for.
“I thought he had a really good shot selection against Arkansas,” Moser said. “He’s letting the game come to him more. I thought he was changing speeds offensively. He had some real good playmaking assists. He had some hockey assists. I thought he had a really good offensive floor game but it all came about from him changing speeds.”
After high-stakes non-conference games against Arkansas, Butler and Florida — all three have win-loss records above .500 — UT Arlington poses a step down in competition. The Mavericks are 3-6 on the year, with their lone wins coming against Mary Hardin-Baylor, UC Santa Barbara and Lamar.
But Moser is warning his team not to play down to their competition.
“It’s so much about us playing our best right now,” Moser said. “We can’t get caught up with the name of the opponent. We have a lot of respect for Texas-Arlington.
“We have a lot of respect for them. Our guys do. We’ve watched a lot of film. We’ve watched how good they are defensively. It’s not about a letdown. It’s about us playing our best, us getting better.”