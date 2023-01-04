Porter Moser opened his postgame press conference Wednesday by referencing the movie “Any Given Sunday.”
In that movie, Al Pacino portrays a head coach of a struggling football team who inspires his team to win by fighting “inch by inch.”
That speech was in Moser's head just a few minutes after the Sooners lost another close game, this time to Iowa State 63-60 at Lloyd Noble Center. It was a tough loss for the Sooners after falling by just one point to Texas last Saturday.
“I'm hearing Al Pacino talk about finding that inch,” Moser said. “Two games in a row, we've got to find an inch… That's what we've got to keep pushing for that inch. We've got to keep pushing.”
It was again the Sooners’ struggle to execute late in the game that cost them.
With seven seconds to go, the Sooners trailed by one and held possession. But on the inbounds pass, OU guard Bijan Cortes attempted to lob the ball to Jalen Hill near the rim. But several Cyclones converged, and the ball went out of bounds after Hill struggled to catch the pass.
The Cyclones made two free throws on their ensuing possession to extend their lead to three, and OU big man Tanner Groves missed a game-tying 3 as time expired.
“We got to learn how to close it out,” Hill said. “Just find guys on defense and [on] offense just find ways to score. We got to learn how to win. That's pretty much it to be honest. We're in these close games. And at the end of the day, we're not coming out with the win. So we just got to learn how to win these close games."
It was particularly frustrating for the Sooners after their efforts in the first half.
The Cyclones jumped out to an early 25-7 lead as the Sooners struggled on both ends of the floor. But Bijan Cortes (10 points, four rebounds, three assists) helped spark a 20-0 run that saw the Sooners briefly take the lead before going into halftime tied at 29-29.
“I thought the first half was a tale of two stories,” Moser said. “It was a story of one group [that] defended as poor as a team that I've seen defend. And then we made some subs and we had some energy and then we flipped it, went on a 20-0 run. We got the ball out, the ball was moving. And I thought they showed tremendous resiliency being down (18) to fight.”
The second half went back and forth, but a few different factors kept the Sooners from taking a lead in the final 20 minutes.
Grant Sherfield, the team’s leading scorer, never found his footing and finished with a season-low four points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Cyclones hurt the Sooners on the offensive glass, recording a 10-7 advantage there, and the Sooners turned the ball over 13 times to Iowa State’s 11.
“Just the little things,” Cortes said on what hurt the Sooners. “In the second half, toward the end of the [game], I think we [gave up an] offensive rebound. We were playing great defense. It's just little things, trying to shrink those little mistakes and trying to learn from those. Just staying aggressive the whole game and letting go of something we know we can win.”
Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Tanner Groves, who again struggled with foul trouble, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Four of the Sooners’ five losses this season have come by four points or fewer, and the schedule doesn’t get much easier. The Sooners head out for two straight road games against Texas Tech and No. 3-ranked Kansas before returning home Saturday, Jan. 10 against West Virginia.
Moser said the focus remains on getting better.
“It’s gotta start with me,” Moser said. “If I look frustrated, [the players are] going to be. So it starts with me. The only thing I know how to do is stay up all night watching Texas Tech, trying to figure out how to beat Texas Tech. Come into tomorrow with a great gameplan, with an energy level… We’re close. But it’s disappointing to be close. I’m not in this to be close.
“But it’s my job, my staff’s job to walk in that locker room and infuse belief and energy. That’s what I’m gonna do.”
• Up next: The Sooners take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
