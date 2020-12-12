The first of five straight home games became the perfect bounce back opportunity for the Oklahoma men Saturday afternoon.
After losing its first game of the season at Xaiver on Wednesday, Saturday’s home contest against Florida A&M provided the Sooners with a chance to rebound from its early season loss. The Sooners did just that, as the team used a balanced scoring effort en route to an 85-54 win at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners started the game on an 18-6 run behind early offense from Brady Manek, De’vion Harmon and Kur Kuath. However, a 7-0 Florida A&M run cut the Sooners lead to 29-22 with 4:37 remaining in the first half.
That was the closest Florida A&M would get the rest of the game.
Sooners guard Austin Reaves responded with an and-one and a 3-pointer to push the Sooners lead back to 14. Kuath and Reaves combined for the Sooners’ last 12 points in the first half as the Sooners led by 14.
Florida A&M didn’t threaten the Sooners the rest of the game, as the Sooners lead grew as large as 36 before settling for a 31-point victory.
Kuath led the Sooners with 14 points on 7/10 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three blocks. Reaves finished with 12 points and eight assists. Harmon, Manek and Alondes Williams each added 10 points.
The Sooners record improves to 3-1 with the win.
Next, the Sooners will play its second of five consecutive home games against Oral Roberts University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
