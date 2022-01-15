When asked about what has hurt Oklahoma the most the past two games, Porter Moser put it simply.
Decision making and shot selection.
It’s what kept the Sooners from challenging the Longhorns on Tuesday, and it’s what cost the Sooners a chance to steal a victory against TCU on Saturday.
Instead, they fell 59-58 in overtime, marking the first time this season that the Sooners have lost back-to-back games. The Sooners finished the game with 20 turnovers while shooting just 40 percent from the floor.
The effort didn’t get us,” Moser said. “... It was the physicality and the decision making and shot selection. Those are two of the biggest [reasons] when you cut it right down to it. I will say this group is playing hard and competitive. We were right there, never stopped fighting. They were down five, found a way to get into overtime. They didn’t quit. They believed.
“But it’s hard to win when you have 20 turnovers and 20 bad shots.”
There were a couple of key moments where the Sooners’ decision making really hurt them.
The game was tied with under seven minutes to go, but the Sooners (12-5) couldn’t regain the lead after Tanner Groves’ contested 3-pointer missed. The Horned frogs (12-2) made a layup on the other end to take a two-point lead, but the Sooners responded with another contested 3-pointer early in the shot clock, which also missed.
"At the end of the day, we're just not getting good shots and good possessions,” OU forward Jalen Hill said. “We just have to keep moving the ball and just play through the offense. At the end of the day, I think we'll fix it and we'll improve on that."
The Sooners’ defense fought to keep them in the game, but four-straight empty possessions offensively gave the Horned Frogs a six-point lead with two minutes to go.
However, momentum looked to be on the Sooners side after Jalen Hill’s layup tied the game just before time expired.
The Sooners kept it close in overtime, but Moser was most unhappy about the Sooners’ final possession. Trailing by one with 10 seconds to go, the Horned Frogs missed a free throw that was rebounded by Tanner Groves. The ball ended up in Elijah Harkless’ hands, who has made several big shots in close moments this season.
But that wasn’t the case against TCU. The Horned Frogs defense stonewalled Harkless at the free throw line, and he missed a contested mid-range jumper as time expired.
“It's an attack, you don't have timeouts, and a lot of times it's very effective because defenses are scrambling,” Moser said. “... We just didn't make good decisions with 10 seconds left, dribbling into a crowd instead of trusting [teammates]and changi it, drive it. That's what our attack is with no timeouts and spacing it like that. You got to make the defense do something hard, and they didn't. When you dribble one into three and then just stop and pick it up, so no. I got to coach it better.
Hill finished with 12 points and a team-high 14 rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting. Goldwire and Harkless added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Sooners’ schedule doesn’t get any easier next week, with matchups against Kansas on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Until then, the focus will remain on limiting turnovers and taking better shots.
It's the possessions on the bad shots,” Moser said. “And that's something that really bothers me that we've got to get better at that we've discussed at length.
“We’ll continue to learn that. That’s a by-product of us coming together and trusting.”