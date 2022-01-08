Bijan Cortes checked into the game at the 9:30 mark of the second half.
It was the true freshman guard's first minutes in the second half, and he entered after Oklahoma had fought to cut an 11-point Iowa State lead to five. They needed a spark off the bench to keep the rally alive.
Cortes gave them that spark and more.
On his first possession, he found Jacob Groves for an open layup. On the Sooners’ next trip down the floor, he found C.J. Noland for a layup to cut the lead to one.
But the pivotal sequence began with three straight possessions starting at the 6:40 mark. Cortes found Jacob Groves for layups on back-to-back possessions, and then he scored on a floater. Those three scoring possessions gave the Sooners a four-point lead and forced the Cyclones to call a timeout.
“I was just more confident in the second half,” Cortes said. “I know in the first half, I had two turnovers. Just going into the second half, [I knew I] needed to be patient and under control.”
He played well enough that OU coach Porter Moser didn't take him off the floor the rest of the game.
Led by Cortes, the Sooners made their final nine shot attempts and used a 16-2 run to pull away, bouncing back from their loss to Baylor a few days ago with a 79-66 win over the No. 11 Cyclones Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Cortes finished with four points, three rebounds, five assists and a game-high plus/minus of 20 in 17 minutes. But his statline wasn’t a full indicator of the impact he had in the second half.
“What he did was he got the ball moving side to side,” Moser said. “He got it out of their trap. He got it moving. He went downhill and didn’t over-penetrate. He drew a crowd and kicked it. He drew a crowd and hit a cutter. He’s got such vision and that’s what we weren’t doing. We were hitting, getting out of it and taking a bad shot.
“I thought he did a great job of having a great pace to it. He got the ball out of their trap and then when he did go downhill, he drew a crowd and hit cutters. He just got the ball popping.”
Cortes’ performance was crucial considering the Cyclones’ offensive performance in the first half.
The Cyclones made 67 percent of their shots in the first half, led by 16 points from Izaiah Brockington, and used a 7-0 run to take a four-point halftime lead. Despite the Cyclones’ hot shooting, the Sooners stayed in the game with 18 combined points from Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless.
But the Sooners struggled on both ends after halftime, committing three turnovers in the opening minutes that allowed the Cyclones to take an 11-point lead.
The Sooners fought back to cut the lead to five at the 12-minute mark, as the Cyclones’ scoring stalled. While the Sooners’ defense had improved, they needed more from their offense.
“We talked about good possessions,” Moser said. “We’ve got to keep guarding, but we need good possessions. When you get down like that, you want to keep chipping away.”
That’s where the Sooners’ bench came into play.
Cortes, Jacob Groves and C.J. Noland combined for 14 bench points in the second half to help give the Sooners the lead. Umoja Gibson took it from there, scoring eight of his team-high 20 points in the final five minutes.
Jacob Groves, who scored six of his nine points on assists from Cortes, thought the true freshman guard was the key to the Sooners’ run in the second half.
“I think that, just as guys coming off the bench, we're meant to come in there and bring some energy to the game and have a little bit of a spark,” Jacob Groves said. “Bijan was able to come in and have five assists in some limited minutes, which is pretty unbelievable. It's so fun playing with a point guard like that who sees the floor the way he does and makes the passes that he makes. He's not scared.
“As a freshman especially, he made some big-time plays today. That was awesome to see."
The Sooners (12-3) now get two days off before traveling to take on No. 14 Texas (12-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.