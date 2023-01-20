C.J. Noland started Oklahoma’s first eight games this season at shooting guard.
But following two tough performances against Villanova and Ole Miss, Noland was taken out of the starting lineup in favor of Milos Uzan.
Noland’s mindset after he was told by the coaching staff? Get right back to work.
“I think I was in the gym that night just putting up shots and thinking what I've got to do just to get better as myself and to help the team,” Noland said during Friday’s media availability. “It was about a two-week stretch where I was just like, 'I've got to work. I've got to work. I've got to work.' Because that's the only thing I knew.”
Noland didn’t see much playing time over the next two weeks. He logged 20 total minutes in the Sooners’ next four games, recording eight total points.
In the Sooners’ last five games, however, he’s played a bigger role off the bench. He’s averaging 20 minutes per game during that stretch, averaging nearly five points per game and making six 3-pointers.
It’s been a tough adjustment for Noland, but he’s finding ways to contribute in a new role.
“I'm just helping the team in any way,” Noland said. “When I get in the game, I'm just helping at that moment. If we're losing, winning or just trying to fight back and forth, I'm just trying to continue to be myself on the court and continue to help the team at any moment.”
Though Moser moved Noland out of the lineup, the Oklahoma coach made it clear that the team still needed him. And Moser has raved about Noland’s effort in practice since conference play began.
“I met with him personally and talked with him,” Moser said. “(I told him), ‘I still have this vision for you.’ It was more of communicating that we’re making this move. I think, at first, it was a little bit hard for him. Ever since he has come back from Christmas, he has gotten himself what you want, as a coach, in practice. He’s had his best motor in practice and translates in the game.
“His mind is in a great place. He’s coming off the bench feeling good. He’s making better decisions with the ball. He’s shooting it better. Every phase of his game is better now than pre-Christmas. That’s what you want… It was more of just communicating my vision for him. You still have a big role, but we’re just making this move. He’s been getting like 20 minutes a game, playing solid.”
Sooners looked to bounce back against Baylor
Oklahoma didn’t spend too much time reflecting on Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma State.
What they did do, however, was focus on their defense.
That’s what the Sooners worked on during Thursday’s practice following a tough showing against Oklahoma State, particularly in the second half. The Cowboys scored just 24 points in the first half but outscored the Sooners 48-26 in the second half while shooting 55 percent from the floor.
After the game, OU forward Jacob Groves said the team’s second-half performance is not a reflection of the team’s ability. That’s been the sentiment for the Sooners in the days following that loss.
“What I liked was our guys took absolute accountability, our coaches took accountability, everybody did yesterday,” Moser said. “I normally would take off yesterday in terms of being physical, but we guarded yesterday. We did some defense yesterday, and the guys responded great.
“We couldn’t spend all day yesterday lamenting on Oklahoma State. We had to address what we did wrong, and then we had to move on because you’ve got yesterday and today to prepare for Baylor. That’s what we did.”
The Sooners hope their defense performs better against Baylor on Saturday. The No. 21-ranked Bears have won three straight conference games after losing their first three, and their offense has scored nearly 81 points per game against ranked opponents, which ranks second in the Big 12.
“They’re as hot as anybody,” Moser said. “Offensively, they’re really hard to guard. They have elite guards who can all shoot. They can all pass. They have a big (man) that’s a rim roller. They run great stuff. They run really good offense.”
Tipoff for Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
