Oklahoma center Corbin Merritt has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Transcript.

Merritt arrived to OU this past season after transferring from Daytona State College with three years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 center from Lloyd, Florina, appeared in eight games this season, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds over 15 minutes.

Merritt, a former Rivals.com three-star prospect, leaves the Sooners with one true center — rising redshirt freshman Rick Issanza — on its 2020-21 roster.

OU also returns forwards Anyang Garang, Jalen Hill, Victor Iwuakor, Kur Kuath, Brady Manek and Read Streller.

