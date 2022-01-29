Oklahoma has proved it can be competitive with the top teams in the country.
The Sooners more than held their own on the road at first-ranked Auburn Saturday. Despite trailing 39-27 at halftime, the Sooners cut the Tigers lead to five points or fewer four different times in the second half. It appeared that the Sooners had the Tigers on the ropes.
But the issues the Sooners have struggled with all season — turnovers, cold shooting stretches — came out again in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Tigers took advantage, and the Sooners couldn’t mount a final comeback attempt late in the game.
The Tigers (20-1) landed their 17th straight win with a 86-68 victory over the Sooners.
It’s not the first time the Sooners have remained competitive with a top-ranked team by using a second-half run. They just haven’t found a way to come out on top consistently.
“Obviously, it's frustrating,” OU point guard Jordan Goldwire said. “We've played with Baylor, Kansas and now Auburn. I think those are all games that we could've won that didn't go our way. You just have to learn from it, watch film, see what we could've done better, cut down on the mistakes and keep forward.
“I think we have a good group, and I think everybody knows that we have a good team. We just have to finish games and lock in for the whole 40 minutes.”
The last time the Sooners cut it to four came on an Ethan Chargois layup attempt. But the Tigers responded with a 7-1 run before the eight-minute media timeout.
Jabari Smith stole the Sooners’ ensuing inbound, and K.D. Johnson converted a free throw on the other end. The Tigers used that momentum to extend their run to 12-1 and their lead to 15 points.
The Sooners never got closer than 12 points in the final seven minutes of game time.
For Moser, the problem hasn’t been his team’s energy. They’re just not making enough winning plays down the stretch of tough games.
“It just takes mental toughness,” Moser said. “You've got to stay together. You've got to communicate. You've got to stay together. We've faced good crowds. This is probably the best one we've faced, but we've faced some tough atmospheres. It's not that we ran out of energy, it's just not smart. Not smart loses all the time to really good teams. It might beat a really bad team, but you're not gonna beat a good team.”
OU guards Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson were key contributors in the second half. Goldwire led the way offensively with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Gibson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.
But the Auburn trio of Smith (23 points), Walker Kessler (21 points) and Johnson (13) proved to be too much for the Sooners’ defense. Six of Kessler’s points came on two 3-pointers, which nearly matched his season total of four triples he made coming into the game.
“We were trying to plug [the paint] a little bit with some of their athletes. … They put [Kessler] in the corner and instead of stretching us out, we thought we’d play in,” Moser said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to him. He knocked them down. With the athletes they have, we had to do something to plug it up a little bit with our [center]. It’s something that he hasn’t done. He stepped in and you have to tip your hat to him.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Sooners (13-8), who return home from their two-game road trip to resume Big 12 play against TCU at 8 p.m. Monday. The Horned Frogs beat the Sooners 59-58 in Fort Worth on Jan. 15.
“We have a job to do,” Moser said. “We have to put together, in a short turnaround, a game plan. The players have a job to do. They’ve got a job to come together, get an edge. They have to walk into our film and our walkthrough tomorrow with an edge. That’s their job. That’s what we told them. We all got a job to do here in the next 24 hours.
“Your job is to come with an edge, a burn in your belly after we lost this game. We lost the game at TCU there. We all have to come together and do our job”.