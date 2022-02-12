LAWRENCE — Jordan Goldwire was doing nearly everything right.
His layup with 3:32 left in the game ended a near seven-minute drought for Oklahoma’s offense and also cut Kansas’ lead to four points. He then scored eight points on three consecutive possessions, including a 3-pointer from about 30 feet, to cut the Kansas lead to three points with 24 seconds to go.
10 straight points for Goldwire.
The Sooners stole the Jayhawks’ ensuing inbounds pass, leading to an Elijah Harkless layup that cut the Jayhawks lead to one. Kansas made a free throw on the following possession, and suddenly, with 14 seconds to go, the Sooners had a chance to tie or win the game.
With no timeouts, the Sooners inbounded to Goldwire, who dribbled slowly up the floor. With time winding down, Goldwire rose up for a midrange jumper.
This time, it didn’t go down, and the Sooners fell 71-69 to the No. 8-ranked Jayhawks Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Moser preferred for Goldwire, who led the Sooners with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting, to attempt a better shot on the final possession, but he didn’t blame the loss on the miss.
“I thought Jordan Goldwire did so much to help us win,” Moser said. “He was exhausted. He played 37 minutes and had one turnover. We didn’t have a timeout. He did so many things. He was exhausted. Obviously we would have liked to attack the rim and get them in a scramble situation. It came down to one play and he made 30 to help us put us in that position. We definitely wanted to go downhill a little bit more.”
The loss keeps the Sooners winless at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993, but it looked like that might change in the first half.
The Sooners played one of their finest first halves of the season. They shot 53 percent from the floor and even held an eight-point lead with 2:43 to go, taking a 34-31 lead into halftime.
It was Goldwire and Tanner Groves who got the Sooners going in the first half, combining for 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
But like other games this season, the Sooners’ struggled offensively for much of the first half. They held a 57-52 advantage with 10:18 to go before they were kept scoreless for nearly seven minutes, allowing Kansas to go on an 11-0 run.
“We kind of just stopped moving,” OU forward Jalen Hill said. “We’ve just got to find ways to put the ball in the basket and just keep moving, making plays for others.
That run, and the team’s overall performances, proved to be the difference in the second half. The Sooners shot 41 percent from the floor in the second half while the Jayhawks shot 56 percent.
“I thought we did some good things defensively,” Moser said. “Their athleticism kept going downhill in the second half.”
But it was the Sooners’ late run that stood out most to Moser. The Sooners went on a 7-2 run in the final minute to give themselves a chance.
“I thought our guys played their tails off to put them in a position to win against one of the top teams in the country and in one of the top atmospheres in the country.”
Groves finished with 19 points, four rebounds and a team-high five assists. Harkless added 12 points. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 22.
The Sooners nearly pulled off two straight victories over Top-10 teams after beating Texas Tech Wednesday. But the Sooners have lost several close games this season, and now the goal for Moser is getting over the hump.
“We played two of the top 10 teams in the country in the last five days. We beat one and we were right there [with the other] in the best atmosphere in college basketball,” Moser said. “We can’t just be satisfied. We’ve got to be greedy in terms of getting better and chasing this thing.
“I don’t want the bar to be everyone telling our guys it’s good to come close. We have to keep chasing and getting better. That’s what February is about – getting better, getting better, getting better.”