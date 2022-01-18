Coming off of an overtime loss to TCU, Oklahoma was in another close battle with Kansas on Tuesday.
The Sooners tied the game with 39 seconds to go after Jordan Goldwire attacked the basket and finished a layup. They needed a defensive stop for an opportunity to steal a win against the No. 7-ranked Jayhawks.
But late in the shot clock, the ball found its way to Kansas’ Christian Braun, who sunk a deep contested 3-pointer to give the Jayhawks a three-point lead with 13 seconds to go.
The Jayhawks opted to foul Goldwire on the other end to send him to the free throw line, preventing the Sooners from launching a tying 3-pointer. While Goldwire made both free throws, Braun made two of his own on the ensuing possession, and Elijah Harkless’ half-court prayer missed long as the time expired.
The Sooners dropped their third consecutive game, 67-64.
It was a particularly tough loss for the Sooners following their loss to TCU in the final seconds last weekend.
“We did a lot of good things,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “You can’t forget [this] feeling. This feeling sucks. You have to be sitting there in your belly and think about it as you lift, watch film, train, practice. You can’t forget how this feels because this is where we want to go. We want to win these games.”
It was also tough because of how hard the Sooners battled to be in the game.
They trailed by two points at halftime, but Kansas’ 10-0 run early in the second half pushed their lead to 12, prompting Moser to call a timeout.
It was a different Sooners’ team that emerged from the huddle, as they went on a 20-2 run to give the Sooners a six-point with nine minutes to go.
“I thought we had a great run trying to fight back,” Moser said. “... That’s where we want to get to – where [that kind of run] is enough and we’re sitting on the other side of that. That’s where we have to keep fighting to. [Against] an elite team, I thought we gave great effort. But we have to do some things. We have to make some shots. I loved our effort. I really did. I loved our belief.”
But shooting woes again hurt the Sooners, along with big shots from the Jayhawks.
Ochai Agbaji, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer at 20.6 points per game, had been quiet for much of the game but came alive late, hitting two 3-pointers in the final four minutes. The second one tied the game at 58-58.
The Sooners shot 35 percent in the second half, including 18 percent from the 3-point line. Outside shooting has hurt the Sooners during this three-game skid, as they’ve made just 10-of-52 3-pointers (19 percent) over that stretch.
“We have to make some shots, but we’re doing a lot of good things,” Moser said. “Playing really hard. I looked up at one point and [they had scored] 48 points with like five minutes left against a team like that. High-powered, transition. Just have to get over the hump.”
Goldwire finished with his best game so far in conference play, scoring a team-high 15 points while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jalen Hill added 10 points and seven rebounds.
There were a lot of encouraging things, Goldwire said, but it now comes down to execution.
“[Kansas] is one of the top teams in the country. We’ve played with them, we’ve played with Baylor,” Goldwire said. “We’ve played with a lot of teams, so it’s definitely a confidence booster to be able to play with such a good team. But I think we know we’re capable of beating a lot of teams. It’s just a matter of doing it.”
The upcoming schedule doesn’t get much easier for the Sooners. They’ll play No. 5 Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m., then a road game against West Virginia before traveling to take on No. 2 Auburn.
For Moser, the signs are there that the Sooners can be better.
“The guys never stopped believing they were going to win until the final buzzer,” Moser said. “That’s a great sign of the culture. It’s why I love where we are going. We have to keep pushing. Every game, we are playing this competition.
“We have to get over the hump. We can win some of the games coming up if we keep playing and grinding that hard.”