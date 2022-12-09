Oklahoma’s matchup against ninth-ranked Arkansas on Saturday in Tulsa might be its biggest non-conference game of the season, but it’s not an unfamiliar challenge.
In fact, the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks last year in the same venue under similar circumstances.
The Sooners entered that game with a 7-2 record against the 12th-ranked Razorbacks and came out with an 88-66 win behind a second-half surge at the BOK Center. This season, the Sooners again boast a 7-2 record and will again look for their biggest win of the season against a top-ranked Arkansas team.
That win really stood out for an OU team that narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks made it all the way to the Elite Eight, and even got a win over No. 1-seed Gonzaga, before narrowly falling to Duke.
OU coach Porter Moser recalls that last year’s atmosphere, packed almost evenly with Sooner and Razorback fans, was similar to an NCAA Tournament game. He expects the same thing this time around.
But for Moser, the Sooners can’t draw too much from last season’s win.
“What we remember about that is that it was a really good win,” Moser said during his press conference Thursday. “You’re trying to get better. You’re 10 games in. I think we were exactly 7-2 at this time last year, too, trying to get better against a [top-ranked team].
“We have our hands full. It’s nothing we’re really drawing on [from] last year. it’s about what we have to do this year to beat them."
What they have to do is to again find a way to beat an Arkansas team that might be better than it was last season.
The Razorbacks are scoring 78 points per game, which ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference, while surrendering just 61 per game. They’re led by Ricky Council, who’s second in the SEC in scoring with 18.4 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor.
The Razorbacks will be a little shorthanded in the wake of Trevon Brazile’s season-ending knee injury. Brazile, who suffered the injury earlier this month, led the team in rebounds while adding nearly 12 points per game. But Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., who combine to average more than 25 points per game, should be able to pick up the slack.
“I expect what I expect from a top 10 team,” Moser said. “They’re really athletic. They play hard. They put pressure on you in so many areas. They put pressure on you in transition, the way they can create and playmake. They put pressure on you with their athleticism. Their ability to score in bunches and how fast they play. They put pressure on defense.
“They’re going to press you and pick you up. They’re long and athletic. They play hard. All the things that a top 10 team does.”
Behind the mask
Jalen Hill underwent nasal surgery Wednesday following a hit he suffered against Villanova.
Hill played with a mask in the Sooners’ win against Kansas City Tuesday and is expected to wear it again Saturday. But Moser said Hill has no restrictions and is cleared for full contact.
The senior forward is averaging 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
Milos Uzan, the starter
The freshman guard made his first collegiate start against Kansas City, recording 11 points and five assists.
It was a promising performance for a young player that has already made a big impact. Uzan’s expected to start against the Razorbacks, giving him an early challenge against one of the country’s best teams.
Moser’s hoping he can build on his performance against Kansas City.
“He was just super confident,” Moser said. “Just really confident. His confidence has been growing anyways. And I thought he gave us a pace, gave us an energy level. He plays both ends.
“... So I thought he handled it well. And I thought he did a nice job. And I know for him, it’s what can you do to get better? I think that's what all our guys are striving for. What can we do to get better moving forward?”
