OU men’s basketball coach Porter Moser announced a new addition to his staff Friday.
Ryan Humphrey, a former Sooner, will join Moser’s staff as an assistant coach.
“His passion for the state of Oklahoma is unmatched,” Moser said. “His passion for the state of Oklahoma is unmatched. He is a high school legend from Tulsa that reached the highest stage of the NBA. He is a high character and energy driven coach.”
Humphrey joined the Sooners as a sophomore, when he was named a third-team All-Big 12 selection. He started 54 games during his two years at OU, averaging 10.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
His Oklahoma connections go deeper. He also played high school basketball at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa and was named a McDonald’s All-American.
“I am excited to come back to the state of Oklahoma, where it all started for me, and join Porter and his staff,” Humphrey said. “ 5 years ago I had a goal to bring a national championship to the University of Oklahoma, and now everything has come full circle. The opportunity to join this staff presented itself and it was too good for me to pass up.”
Humphrey finished his collegiate career at Notre Dame, averaging 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in his final season.
He was drafted at pick No. 19 to the Utah Jazz in the 2002 NBA Draft. He appeared in 85 games during his NBA career.
Humphrey returns to OU after spending six years as an assistant coach at Notre Dame.