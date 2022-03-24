After missing the NCAA tournament for the third time in 10 seasons, Oklahoma’s season ended on a tough note with a second round loss to St. Bonaventure in the NIT.
The Sooners got off to 12-3 start that included wins over Florida, UCF and Arkansas, but went on to tie their lowest winning percentage in conference play in a season since 2016-17. Still, first-year head coach Porter Moser was able to bring the program on the cusp of another NCAA Tournament berth with some promising wins over some of the top teams in the conference.
Playing with six seniors on their roster this season, Oklahoma will be facing some uncertainty as it enters the offseason. Here are four takeaways from the Sooners’ season:
1. Moser settles in: Even without the addition of Moser and his staff, the Sooners entered the year with a squad that had little experience playing with each other.
Oklahoma had eight transfers on their roster and returned a low percentage of their points (27.1) and minutes (33.8) from last season. Senior guard Elijah Harkless went down with an injury in February and wasn’t available for the final nine games of the season.
“It’s hard to have a coaching change,” Moser said. “I just appreciate (Umoja Gibson) and the other guys. Jalen (Hill), (Harkless) and Rick Issanza... They love Oklahoma. They put everything into it. You appreciate that so much.
“A lot of guys left. These guys stayed. And I thought just watching us improve, get better — we’ve got a lot of things to get better at in the program.”
The Sooners also faced the third-toughest schedule in the nation, according to NET, and tied four teams for the most wins over AP Top-15 opponents with five. No other coach in school history has had more than three in their first season.
2. Close losses doom Sooners: Including the 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure, Oklahoma lost six games by five points or fewer this season.
After an upset win over Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, the Sooners dropped a heartbreaker by one point to Texas Tech in the semifinals. With a few bounces going their way, the Sooners easily could’ve earned a spot in the Big Dance but couldn’t come up with the plays it needed to come out on top.
3. Uncertainty with Sooners' seniors: The Sooners were playing with three “super seniors” on the team this season, but it remains unclear what the other three seniors will choose to do next season.
Gibson was an important part of Oklahoma’s success this season, but was playing with an injured back down the closing stretch of the season. He didn’t practice the week leading up to the game against St. Bonaventure.
When asked after the game whether he had made his decision on whether to return or not, Gibson said he would need some time to decide about his future.
"I'm not even thinking about that right now," Gibson said. "I'm just thinking about the (loss) we just took."
Moser acknowledged that it’s unlikely the team returns its entire roster from last season, but also said he would need time to have those conversations with his players.
4. Room to grow: Moser is bringing in a trio of talented 2022 recruits next season, including Otega Oweh (6-foot-6 guard from New Jersey) and Milos Uzan (6-foot-4 guard from Nevada) who are both four-star recruits according to ESPN.com and have been ranked in the ESPN100.
They’ll also be bringing in an elite international prospect in Benny Schröder of Germany. The 6-foot-7 wing played on the U18 German National Team and averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.