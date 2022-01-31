Even after Oklahoma cut TCU’s lead to five points with 38 seconds to go, it was too late.
Jordan Goldwire’s desperation 3-pointer fell short, and the Horned Frogs calmly sank clutch free throws to put the Sooners away 72-63 Monday at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The same mistakes that have hurt the Sooners all season showed up again.
It’s a tough loss for the Sooners, who dropped to 13-9 and 3-6 in conference play. TCU’s win also completes their sweep of the season series over the Sooners after beating them 59-58 on Jan. 15.
Here’s a look at four takeaways for the Sooners, who have now lost six of seven games:
1. Sooners get outworked on the boards
It was the story of the game.
TCU didn’t just have a rebounding advantage. They completely dominated the Sooners.
The Horned Frogs outrebounded the Sooners 42-20, including a 13-6 advantage on the offensive glass. Rebounding has been an issue for the Sooners this season, but Monday’s game marked the highest rebound advantage for an OU opponent this season.
It was particularly disappointing in a game where the Sooners committed only six turnovers, their lowest in a game this season and their first game with fewer than 10.
“Definitely disappointed in trying to find a consistent effort,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “We took care of the ball better. They overwhelmed us [with] their athleticism, length, size, physicality. … You can’t win 42-20. You can’t win with that [disparity] on the glass. There was one particular [play] where there was like four offensive rebounds on one possession that ended up with a 3. Very, very tough to get pounded on the glass that hard.”
2. Sooners’ shooting slump continues
The Sooners haven’t had much luck shooting the ball recently.
They made just 6-of-26 (23 percent) from behind the arc and 41 percent overall. It’s the sixth time in seven games the Sooners have failed to shoot above 30 percent from 3.
It was a big part of the Sooners’ rally falling short. Umoja Gibson, who finished with 12 points, missed an open look that would’ve cut their deficit to four with 53 seconds remaining.
“You have to have the right guys shooting them,” Moser said. “We have to shoot better. It’s very tough to shoot like that.
“To fight and come back, you have to knock some of those down. We just didn’t knock any of those down when fighting back.”
3. Elijah Harkless recovers from recent slump
One of the few positives for the Sooners was Harkless’ performance.
The senior guard, who was moved to a bench role prior to last week’s West Virginia game, had scored just 16 points in his previous four outings. But against the Horned Frogs, he was one of the only consistent sources of offense for the Sooners.
He scored 13 points, which tied Goldwire to lead the team, on 5-of-8 shooting, adding three assists and two steals.
“I love to see that his mind [was sharp] and everything was rewarded because I thought he was solid tonight,” Moser said. “I thought he was really solid, and we need that from him. We need more people. To beat teams like this, we need a group effort. A lot of people need to play well. And we’ve got to get that out of them. But it was great to see Elijah [play well.]
4. Sooners continue to fall in Big 12 standings
The Sooners are in danger of falling to the bottom.
With the loss, the Sooners sit in eighth place in the conference standings. It makes their matchup at Oklahoma State on Saturday even more crucial, as the Cowboys sit just one spot ahead of the Sooners.
Despite the recent struggles, Moser isn’t concerned with the team’s morale.
“[We’re] absolutely not going to lose this locker room,” Moser said. “That’s not a concern at all. That was our message. There are a lot of great opportunities for great games here. We have to play better. … These teams we are playing are too good. We can’t have two guys play well.
“We need a consistent group effort of playing well to win. But we’re not going to lose this locker room. No way. It’s frustrating to lose. We have a chance – there are a lot of opportunities for great games coming up. We have to play better.