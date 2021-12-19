After a string of games against tough opponents, Oklahoma was expected to win easily against UT Arlington.
They did just that, taking care of business with a 70-50 win at the Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday.
The Sooners’ 11-0 run to start the game set the tone early, as they never trailed and held a double-digit lead through most of the game.
The win improves the Sooners' record to 9-2 on the season, their best start through 11 games since the 2018-2019 season.
Here’s five takeaways from the Sooners’ 20-point win over UT Arlington:
1. Umoja Gibson sets the tone
The 6-1 senior guard is typically known for his sharpshooting from the 3-point line.
He was a big part of the team’s 3-point shooting against the Mavericks, hitting four 3-pointers while leading the team with 14 points.
But he also led the team in another surprising stat — rebounds. Gibson snagged a season-high eight defense boards in 31 minutes against the Mavericks, with seven of those coming in the first half. He also came down with four rebounds in the team’s previous outing against Arkansas.
“The first thing I said when I walked in the locker room, I talked about Mo’s rebounding,” OU coach Porter Moser said, “... We have it on our wall in there. We really challenge the last game [for] the guards to [rebound]. I think the Butler game we were relying on our bigs to get all the rebounds.
“Since then, we’ve really just challenged the guards to rebound down. Mo just came down and got a bunch of good ones.”
2. OU defense suffocates Mavericks’ offense
Against Arkansas last Saturday, the Sooners started the game on a 13-0 run.
They got off to a similar start against UT Arlington, holding the Mavericks scoreless through the first seven minutes. The Sooners scored 11 of their own during that stretch.
The Mavericks scored just 50 points on 34 percent shooting. According to OU center Tanner Groves, defense is starting to become the team’s identity.
“I think that's kind of part of our culture as a team,” Groves said. “... A huge part of our culture of a team is just coming out really strong defensively. Regardless of if the offense is going for us or not, we're still going to defend no matter what. Tonight, they didn't get on the board until like 12 or 13 (minutes left).
“I thought we came out strong defensively, and we're going to continue to try to do that and it's going to continue to be a part of our culture."
3. Sooners shoot the lights out
Through 11 games, the Sooners have been one of the better shooting teams in college basketball.
On the season, they’re 10th nationally in average field goal percentage (49). They shot even better against the Mavericks, finishing the game with 55 percent shooting and 38 percent from the 3-point line.
The Sooners also recorded assists on 19 of their 28 baskets, and that ball movement has been key to their efficient shooting to start the season.
“Once we move the ball, once we get the cutters going through and are looking for the right reads, I think we're pretty dangerous offensively and we can do a lot of good things,” Groves said.
4. Jordan Goldwire leads the charge on defense
The Sooners’ point guard recorded three steals against the Mavericks, marking his third straight game with at least three steals.
Goldwire leads the team with 20 steals this season, recording nearly two per game.
“It’s active hands, and he’s doing it [with] ball pressure instead of gambling,” Moser said. “He just had good ball pressure, good active hands, and he got two [steals] in the second half that I thought really got us going.”