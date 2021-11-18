In their first two games, Oklahoma managed to win comfortably.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday night.
Despite leading by 12 earlier in the second half, an East Carolina 3-pointer trimmed the Sooners lead to four points with 3:02 left to go. The Sooners committed a shot-clock violation on their next possession, giving the Pirates a chance to continue cutting the lead.
Instead, the Pirates missed their next two shots, and the Sooners hit three free throws to push the lead back to seven. But the Pirates continued to fight back as ECU's Tristen Newton hit as 3-pointer, giving the Sooners just a 3-point lead with 13 seconds ago.
But the Sooners held on, as Jordan Goldwire calmly sank two free throws to give the team a 79-74 win in the round round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
For OU coach, it was a good measuring stick to evaluate all how his team will play in late games.
“We learned a lot,” Moser said. “Some good, some we have to get better. I thought Jordan Goldwire was a calming presence. They were pressing the last five minutes and I don't think he had a turnover against the press. I don't like some of our late game defense. That starts with me then. We're going to grow from this.”
The Sooners made five of six free throws in the final 30 seconds, with Goldwire making all four of his attempts in that span.
Free throws played a huge factor in the game, as the Sooners made 21-of-27 attempts (77 percent) compared to 13-of-20 for East Carolina (65 percent).
It was key to see the Sooners make the most of their opportunities from the foul line, Moser said.
“Like I said, you can't get too panicked about it,” Porter said. “You have to keep getting reps and building their confidence with the more you're in those situations. I thought we did a good job from the foul line today.”
It was a close game from start to finish that saw five lead changes and seven times where the game was tied.
The largest first-half lead for the Sooners was seven before East Carolina battled back to cut the lead to one by halftime.
The Sooners shot well again from the floor, making 52 percent of their shots and 38 percent from the 3-point line. Five different Sooners scored in double digits.
“You have to find ways to win games,” Moser said. You have to get in some close battles to learn about your team and learn about a little of different stuff. It was good for us to learn about our stuff in a close game and find a way to win when we didn't have our best stuff.”
With the win, the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season and will move on to play Old Dominion University or Indiana State.