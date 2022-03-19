It was clear Jordan Goldwire wasn’t himself after a tough two-game stretch against Iowa State and Texas Tech.
The 21-point and 24-point losses to the Cyclones and Red Raiders, respectively, were the largest margins of defeat for the Sooners this season. The Texas Tech loss included a two-point, 1-of-7 shooting performance from Goldwire, his worst of the season.
The senior point guard was still struggling with the season-ending injury to Elijah Harkless, who was ruled out for the remainder of the year before the Sooners played the Cyclones.
“I was down for about a week because [Harkless] is a big part of our team and he's one of my best friends,” Goldwire said. “Losing him was huge. But even talking to him, EJ told me how I had to be more aggressive and vocal and just be much more of a leader.”
It appears Goldwire heard Harkless’ message.
On the season, Goldwire is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field. But since that Texas Tech loss, Goldwire has been at his best.
He was the fulcrum during the team’s three-game winning streak to end the regular season, averaging nearly 13 points per game over that stretch. He also stepped it up on the glass, recording 17 total rebounds.
His aggressiveness also helped Tanner Groves. The senior forward posted 15 points per game over the final three regular season games, three more points than his season average.
“When he’s playing aggressive and playing downhill, I think it really helps us a lot,” Groves said. “He does an incredible job of getting other guys open, especially when he puts pressure on the defense by driving in the paint and getting other guys to collapse. He’s able to find open reads and kickouts. That’s been really helping us.
“His shot has been coming along really well, his mid-range shot, and he’s been shooting the 3 really well too. He’s dangerous. He’s someone you have to pay attention to, especially when he gets going downhill fast. I think that’s when our team is at our best, when he’s controlling the tempo when he’s playing slow and then turns it on and goes fast when he gets downhill. I think he creates a lot for the guys.”
Goldwire continued to be aggressive last week at the Big 12 Tournament. He had 10 points and six assists in the Sooners’ upset win over Baylor and followed that up with 11 second-half points in the loss against Texas Tech before cramps kept him off the floor for the final minute.
When the Sooners narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament, Goldwire admits he was disappointed. But with this being his final collegiate season, he committed to leading the Sooners through the NIT.
He responded with one of his best games this season against Missouri State, recording 15 points, a season-high eight assists and three blocks in the Sooners’ 17-point win.
"Right when we find out (Elijah Harkless) was out for the year, I think Jordan was one of the guys that kind of got the wind knocked out of his sail,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “It's his last year, he knows we just lost a key piece and I don't think he played very well, none of us did, coach or player, in Ames or Lubbock.
“But since then, he's played his best basketball of the year. He has been the key part of us regrouping and turning it around. I think these last six games have been the best stretch of his year. And he's been the key to us mindset-wise, everything to just go, 'Alright, let's go. Next man up. Let's go. Everybody take more responsibility.' He's been the key to that since those two games."
With Goldwire playing his best basketball of the season, he’s hoping he can lead his team to New York City later this month.
“Obviously, we're not in the position that we want to be in,” Goldwire said. “But like I said the other night, we've still got a chance to keep lacing them up. These are our last games together, so we just want to make the most of this.”