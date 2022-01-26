With a few seconds remaining before halftime, Jacob Groves caught the ball a few steps inside halfcourt.
He heaved it towards the goal as time expired, and it dropped smoothly into the net. The shot not only gave the Sooners momentum after West Virginia made a layup on the other end, it pushed the Sooners lead to eight going into halftime.
It was that kind of night for the junior.
Jacob Groves made the first start of his OU career — starting in favor of Elijah Harkless — and he made the most of it. He scored a season-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including two 3-pointers, while adding four rebounds.
It was the spark the Sooners needed to snap their four-game skid, beating West Virginia, 72-62, in Morgantown Wednesday.
The game also marked the first time Jacob Groves appeared in the starting lineup alongside his brother, Tanner, since their playing days at Eastern Washington. Their last start as a duo came against Kansas in last season’s NCAA tournament, where they combined for 68 points.
“It was pretty incredible having Jake back in the lineup,” Tanner Groves said. “... It kind of just felt like old times back at Eastern Washington. It just felt great. I think Jake being in the starting lineup gave him a little bit of confidence.
“Moving forward, whether he’s in the starting lineup or not, I don’t think it matters for him. He doesn’t care because he’s a big-time team guy, but I think just [this] game helped his confidence.”
Tanner Groves had a big offensive night, too. He has struggled in recent games, but OU coach Porter Moser made it a point to get him the ball early against West Virginia.
He went into halftime with 13 points — more than he scored in each of the past four games — and finished the game with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead all players.
Most of his baskets came at the rim, and that’s what Moser wanted to see.
“I think we saw it in the second half of Baylor [last Saturday]. … He made a couple in the second half and he’s been kind of pressing,” Moser said. “We were kind of hoping as a staff that it just takes a couple that he can see going in.
“The first practice we went live on Monday, I think the first four possessions he demanded the ball, hit a three, scored inside. I mean, he scored like four [baskets]. You could just see he had that confidence back as he saw a couple of them go in against Baylor. So it was really good to see him back, confident. He did a lot of good things, finishing for us, [he] knocked down a [3-pointer].
The Sooners led for most of the game, but the Mountaineers made one final run to cut OU’s lead to six points. But with Tanner Groves and Jordan Goldwire dealing with foul trouble, Bijan Cortes led the Sooners down the stretch, scoring the final four points of the game.
“I thought Bijan did some really nice things in a tough, tough [environment],” Moser said. “Not a lot of freshmen are gonna come into this atmosphere with that kind of heat. Those were some older guys. Man, they were coming at it. Good group win, guys believing they could come in here and win.”
One noticeable change was Moser opting to bring Harkless off the bench. Harkless, who had started every game heading into Wednesday, played just four minutes before two early fouls kept him on the bench.
“He’s healthy and Elijah is gonna be a huge part of what we’re doing,” Moser said. “Tonight was a thing where I shook up the lineup. I told him he was gonna play. He got in there and he got two fouls and Marvin [Johnson] was doing well. Jacob [Groves] was doing well. We were just trying to give a different vantage point for [Harkless]. Maybe coming off the bench might help.
“He’s been a big part of what we’re doing. We’re gonna be counting on him moving forward.”
The hope for Moser is that the Sooners’ can build off their third straight win in Morgantown.
“Just excited for the guys to kind of stop the bleeding but also get a big win,” Moser said. “That win is gonna be there on our sheet. We’re going to build off it.”
The Sooners (13-7) travel to Auburn for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday.