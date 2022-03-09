Oklahoma will have its toughness put to the test on Thursday in a first round matchup with No. 2 seed Baylor.
The Sooners enter the Big 12 Tournament playing to keep their season alive, despite riding a three-game winning streak to close out the regular season. During those three games, the Sooners outscored opponents by a total of 16 points in the paint, and were +13 on the glass.
Tanner Groves was particularly impactful during the streak, finishing in double figures in scoring in all three games, with two double-doubles. He also finished with double-digit scoring in two of the seven games prior and only registered more than five rebounds in one of those games.
OU head coach Porter Moser said he and Groves have been watching tape together. Moser credited the senior forward for showing humility and the desire to improve on the physical side of his game.
“It’s a great lesson for young guys, we sat there … it’s not fun to tell someone that you need to be tougher and you need to be stronger. We did that with him,” Moser said. “He looked at the film, accepted it and did something about it. That’s what you love — kids that are coachable.”
The Sooners, an eight-seed, will face Baylor on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
The Sooners will be leaning on Groves to get physical with the Bears' talented post players.
The defending national champions finished the regular season with five players averaging at least five rebounds per game. The Bears are ranked 14th in the country in offensive rebounds per game and 35th in rebounding margin.
Their top rebounder, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, went down with a knee injury in February after averaging 6.8 boards per game. The Bears also have a pair of centers in Flo Thamba and Jeremy Sochan that can stretch opposing defenses with their contrasting styles of play.
Moser described Thamba as a “true center,” meaning he can test defenses with his size and ability to gain position on the block. Meanwhile, Sochan is able to come off the bench and attack defenses as a pick man by either cutting to the post or finding space around the perimeter.
“We have two different mindsets,” Moser said about the preparation for the Bears. “With Thamba, he’s so big. He rolls and catches it on the block, catch lobs, he can post up and make those moves. Then you have Sochan, who will pop, he’ll drive you and he’ll shoot it. He’s a terrific player.”
The last time the two teams met, Baylor was able to break open the game in the second half for a 65-51 win.
A key part of the Sooners’ first half success was due to their ability to be physical with the Bears in the paint. Oklahoma won the battle of the boards 29-28 and held Baylor to just five second-chance points.
In the end, turnover struggles in the second half doomed the Sooners’ hopes of an upset. The Bears finished with 16 steals and forced 25 turnovers, which they were able to turn into 19 points on the other end.
“We just can't spot them so many points,” Moser said. “They're going to turn you over, but we have to have that in a manageable number where you're trying to get it to like 12 and under, or 11 and under."
Turnovers proved to be the ultimate killer for the Sooners, but they needed a presence in the post in order to make themselves competitive. In their first meeting of the season, Baylor out-rebounded Oklahoma 34-16 and 12-3 on the offensive glass in an 84-74 win despite having three more turnovers than the Sooners.
“I think it’s just been a lot of positivity,” Jordan Goldwire said. “Not even this week but the last three games we’ve won, all the practice and everything we’ve been through to prepare everybody has been locked in and super positive with a clear head.”