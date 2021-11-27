The crunch-time woes that hurt Oklahoma last weekend against Utah State came back on Saturday.
The Sooners held a nine-point lead over UCF with three minutes to go, but an 8-0 UCF run cut the Sooners’ lead to one point with 52 seconds to go.
But Elijah Harkless, who had struggled with his shot, hit a mid-range jumper on the following possession to give the Sooners a 3-point lead. He also grabbed the game-clinching rebound on UCF’s final possession to seal the Sooners’ 65-62 win.
Harkless had missed two shots and committed a turnover prior to his game-winning jumper, and OU coach Porter Moser credited Harkless’ ability to stay confident and composed.
“We had a couple of bad possessions. Before that, we had three or four bad possessions. We were trying to get some movement, movement, movement and go downhill,” Moser said. “(Harkless) tried to go downhill on the play before, and he kind of lost it and it went out of bounds. We talked briefly. Two possessions earlier, he took a long three at the end of a shot clock.
“[On the final play], he really went downhill, and he had (UCF’s Darius Perry) leaning. … He really made a heck of a play. That's the one thing you love about (Harkless). Even though he had three tough possessions, he's not afraid of that moment to take that shot. It was a big shot."
The Sooners held a 28-24 at halftime, and they struggled to score behind 12 first-half turnovers. But they held UCF to 34.6 percent shooting from the floor, and the Knights committed 11 turnovers of their own.
“What I'm happy with is that we defended,” Moser said. “A slow start is not an indicator of a defense. They had like five points in the first 10 minutes on a very explosive offensive team. … I was more focused on getting off to a quick start defensively and playing through some offensive mistakes, and that's what we did. We played through some offensive mistakes."
Umoja Gibson led the team with 13 points. Jordan Goldwire scored 11 points and registered a team-high seven assists. Ethan Chargois came off the bench and scored 12 crucial points.
With the win, the Sooners improved to 6-1 on the season and also handed UCF (4-1) its first loss of the season.
“I think early wins count just as much as late wins,” Moser said. “I think (UCF) is going to be a tournament team. They're older, and a lot of media hasn't talked about how they have 98 percent of their team back. And then you win on the road, so I think it's going to be a great win for later.”