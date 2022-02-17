Even in the midst of consecutive two-point losses, there has been a bright spot for Oklahoma.
Forward Jalen Hill.
The junior has found success offensively the past two games, averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in close losses to Kansas and Texas. That includes a 16-point performance against the Longhorns, the most he’s scored in a game since his 18-point outing against Florida on Dec. 1.
It’s not by accident that he’s seen a surge in scoring. Early in the Kansas game, OU coach Porter Moser made an effort to post-up Hill on the low block, allowing him to work against mismatches near the rim.
“It was a way for me to pour confidence into him,” Moser said. “[It’s to let him know] I’m going to you, man. Let’s put you into a position where you’re really successful.”
It’s a better use offensively for Hill, who has struggled to shoot the ball this season. On the season, Hill’s numbers have been good — 8.9 points per game on 59 percent shooting — but he’s made just 7-of-29 (24 percent) of his 3-point attempts this season.
Defenses eventually began to focus less attention on Hill when he was on the perimeter.
“He was getting open 3s because they weren’t playing him,” Moser said. “Like the first play of the game against Kansas, we drove down the line, they put everyone into the lane, we kicked it to him and he was wide open.
“We started posting him up the rest of that Kansas game. I think it gives him confidence. I think he likes it. I think he’s really good down there and we’re going to keep building off of it.”
Posting him up also puts him in a better position for rebounds, which has been a strength of his. He leads the team in rebounding with 6.1 per game.
But the catalyst has been his presence at the free throw line. He attempted 11 against the Longhorns, making eight of them, and he attempted eight against Kansas.
“You’ve just got to see how the defense is playing you,” Hill said. “If they’re attached, I can go attack. If they come off, I can find open guys. It’s not going to change my game. Just be aggressive when I have to be and play smart when I have to be.”
His increase in scoring has been a welcome sight for the Sooners. In a six-game stretch before the Kansas game last weekend, Hill averaged just seven points per game with no performances of 10 or more points.
But point guard Jordan Goldwire’s message to Hill has been to stay aggressive.
“I think he had a couple of games where he wasn’t necessarily playing aggressive and was just feeding into what the defense wanted him to do, but I just told him to be aggressive,” Goldwire said. “He’s a really good player. He’s a talented, versatile guy who can give us a lot of different things as far as on defensive and offense.
“I’ve just been telling him lately to be aggressive, try to get to the whole and take advantage of how the defense wants him to play. They want him to play a certain way, so just take advantage of it.”
The Sooners (14-12) have just five games remaining before the postseason, and each game becomes more important as the team fights for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
If the Sooners find success down the stretch, Hill could play a key role.
“I’ve got to think the coaches and my teammates for getting me the ball,” Hill said. “They’re setting me up in good spots and I’m just finishing. If they’re cutting, I’m going to find them. I’ve just got to thank my coaches and teammates for giving me confidence because I went through a little rough stretch, but they kept believing in me.”