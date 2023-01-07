Oklahoma was 10.9 seconds away from securing their first Big 12 win Saturday.
They just needed one stop on defense, something that’s been hard to come by in recent weeks.
Texas Tech inbounded the ball to Lamar Washington, who attempted a potential game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds to go. But the shot was blocked by OU guard Bijan Cortes, and the ball landed in Jalen Hill’s hands.
Hill was fouled and made two free throws on the other end, putting the game out of reach and sealing the 68-63 win for the Sooners in Lubbock, Texas.
After dropping their first two conference contests by a combined four points, the Sooners secured a much-needed Big 12 win and their first victory in Lubbock since 2015.
Here’s four takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
1. Sooners can’t hang on to late lead, still find ways to win
The game was tied at 27-27 early in the second half when the Sooners received three consecutive 3-pointers from Milos Uzan, Grant Sherfield and Hill to give them a nine-point lead.
The Sooners took that lead and led by as many as 12 points. But OU’s struggles with crunch-time defense appeared again in the final minutes, and a layup by Kevin Obanor gave the Red Raiders a 56-54 lead with 23 seconds to go.
But on the ensuing possession, Uzan was fouled on a layup and made both free throws, sending the game to overtime.
The Red Raiders took another two-point lead with three minutes to go in the extra period, but the Sooners allowed just three points the rest of the way.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Sooners got stops when they needed them most.
2. Hill, Uzan lead the Sooners’ offense
Hill got off to a slow start offensively this season, scoring seven points or less in nine of the first 12 games.
That hasn’t been the case as of late.
After scoring 14 and 16 points against Texas and Iowa State, respectively, the veteran forward scored 18 points against the Red Raiders. He made 7-of-15 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and scored the team’s final eight points in overtime. He also added nine rebounds.
Hill now has six 3-pointers in his last three outings after making just three in his first 12 games.
Uzan also provided a huge boost, tying Hill for the team lead in points with 18 to go with three rebounds and three assists.
3. Aggressive Sherfield struggles again to score
The Sooners found a way to win despite another tough outing from their leading scorer.
Sherfield, who scored a season-low four points against Iowa State, came out looking to score against the Red Raiders. But he struggled to find a rhythm, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
He found other ways to contribute, including a team-high five assists to go with five rebounds.
4. Sooners overcome disadvantage at the free throw line
It was almost ironic that Hill sealed the win at the charity stripe.
The Sooners attempted just six free throws, making five, while the Red Raiders made 19-of-25 attempts. The Sooners shot just three free throws in regulation.
The Red Raiders also held advantages in rebounding (39-35) and turnovers (14-13), but the Sooners made up for it with more-efficient shooting. The Sooners made 27-of-65 attempts from the field (41 percent) and 9-of-27 from the 3-point line (33 percent), while the Red Raiders 37 percent from the floor and 11 percent from downtown.
Up next: The Sooners (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) stay on the road for a contest against No. 3-ranked Kansas at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
