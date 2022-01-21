When asked about how the team is feeling heading into Saturday's game with Baylor, Jordan Goldwire didn’t mince words.
“We kind of understand the situation that we're in, the amount of games that we've dropped and I think I just see a push to want to get better. ” the OU point guard said during his media availability Friday. "Want to get a win."
The situation, of course, is not ideal.
After a hot start to the season, the Sooners (12-6) have dropped three straight games, and four of their last five. The most recent losses, against TCU and Kansas, came by a combined four points.
They’ve also dropped to ninth in the Big 12 standings with a 2-4 win-loss record in conference play.
The Sooners know they need a win, but it won’t be easy to come by against Baylor. The Bears (16-2) are currently ranked fifth in the nation and beat the Sooners 84-74 in Waco earlier this month.
In the midst of their three-game skid, OU coach Porter Moser is looking for veteran leadership from his starting lineup.
“You want veterans who have been through it,” Moser said. “You want guys to keep fighting back. Obviously [there’s] disappointment [after] you lose some close games. But you don't have time to be disappointed. You’ve got to get past mad, past sad. You’ve got to move forward. How you move forward is great leadership internally.
“Five captains, it’s a leadership group. And it’s gotta be those guys. Counting on them. None of them have had that leadership role before, but collectively I’m hoping they can do it together.”
One good thing for the Sooners is they have familiarity with the Bears.
The Sooners hung with them during their first matchup and even cut the Bears’ lead to five points down the stretch. What doomed the Sooners was poor 3-point shooting (5-of-20) and Baylor’s 12-3 advantage on the offensive glass.
Moser said the game comes down to the Sooners learning from their previous loss to the Bears.
“What it is is just different adjustments,” Moser said. “You see how they guarded certain stuff, how they attacked certain stuff and vice versa. Obviously, you’ve got a game sample of things that they’re gonna do against your defense, things you did against them. They’re gonna make adjustments, so it is about minor adjustments that way.
“But there’s also familiarity with the guys. They saw the rebounding. They saw it first hand. You saw Baylor — we talked the first time, they’re elite at tipping it back. It’s something to watch for. They teach it, they tip it back. If they can’t grab it, they tip it. They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons.”
Another important factor for the Sooners is finding a rhythm shooting the ball, as they’ve made just 10-of-52 3-pointers (19 percent) during this three-game skid.
A big part of that slump has been the struggles of Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless, the team’s first and third-leading scorers, respectively.
Groves has made just 29 percent of his field goal attempts over this stretch, way below the 55 percent he’s shooting on the season. Harkless has made just 25 percent of his shot attempts over that same stretch.
Moser’s advice for the duo has been to focus less on shooting and more on other areas of the game.
“I think you’ve got to get excited about the other parts,” Moser said. “If you have some great defensive stops, some great 50/50 balls, toughness plays, get excited about that. Talk to yourself, don’t listen to yourself. Sometimes when guys get into a slump, they listen to their head. … You can’t put all your eggs in the shooting basket when you are in a slump.
“You can’t say the only way I’m getting out of this is to make shots. Feel great about the other stuff and all of the sudden, your mind is how you feel and the next thing you know you are knocking down some shots. … So we need those guys in this game.