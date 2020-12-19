OU had trouble finding a rhythm offensively for most of its game against Houston Baptist on Saturday.
That was until Victor Iwuakor caught fire.
The sophomore forward kept finding himself open underneath the basket and his teammates kept feeding him the ball.
First it was a pass from Elijah Harkless over the heads of two Huskies and right into Iwuakor’s hands to give him an easy dunk on a fast break. Then De’Vion Harmon saw Iwuakor standing alone under the basket and set him up for another dunk, giving OU its first double-digit lead of the game.
Iwuakor scored eight points in the Sooners’ 14-0 run that allowed them to finally take full control of the game. After struggling in the first half, OU (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) built a lead Houston Baptist (1-7) couldn’t come back from and prevailed 84-65.
“A lot of times you need someone to go in and make a play or create something that creates more energy,” Kruger said. “Victor kind of does that naturally … We’ve got to have more guys doing that.”
Iwuakor had only scored two points before his fiery four-minute streak in the second half. He finished with 12 points and three rebounds, one point shy of his career high 13 and well above his season average of 6.6. But his ability to score isn’t where Iwuakor sees his value on the court. It’s the energy he provides he takes pride in the most.
“It’s just the player I’ve always tried to be,” Iwuakor said. “I just give it my all any time I step on the court. I don’t have to score to improve the game, so that’s what I try to do.”
Iwuakor also provided a spark defensively. During his scoring stretch, he blocked a shot and almost sent the ball into the stands. But after recording three fouls in just over 20 seconds — and picking up his fifth of the game — Iwuakor had to watch the final 5:43.
“Victor’s activity is always going to give us a lift,” Kruger said. “His energy and aggressiveness is great. Like him defensively, what he does there in terms of activity, and the plays he made on the offensive end — knocked down a couple of jumpers at the rim. Really good to see that out of Victor.”
The Sooners performed poorly in the first half.
They were slow to start scoring and couldn’t string a run together to secure a lead over the Huskies. Strong 3-point shooting and a high field goal percentage for much of the game allowed Houston Baptist to stay close.
It was Iwuakor’s energetic play that finally helped put the Huskies away.
“That’s one of the things that the coaches recruited me for,” Iwuakor said. “Because I always have that energy whenever I step on the court. That’s always my thing. And I hold myself accountable for that. Every game I have to bring that.”
