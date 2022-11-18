Clinging to a two-point lead with 30 seconds to go, Oklahoma’s CJ Noland inbounded the ball to Jalen Hill.
But Hill was stripped by two South Alabama defenders, and the Jaguars suddenly found themselves with a fast-break opportunity to tie or take the lead. The ball found Judah Brown, who soared for a game-tying dunk.
But OU’s Jacob Groves had other thoughts, as he pursued from behind the play and came up with a chase-down block on Brown’s dunk attempt.
The ball bounced to Grant Sherfield, who collected the rebound with 18 seconds to go and made two free throws to seal the 64-60 win for the Sooners.
“It’s on our wall in there: never quit on a play,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “...If the play’s going down and you’re behind the play just never quit on it. And that was a huge play.
“I think that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to find some ways to make winning plays. And that was a winning play.”
Groves even surprised himself with the block.
“Some of the guys were saying it's probably the most athletic thing they've ever seen me do,” Groves joked.
The win improves the Sooners to 3-1 to start the season.
Here’s three other takeaways from the Sooners’ win over South Alabama:
1. Tanner Groves makes huge impact despite shooting struggles
The Jaguars jumped out to an 11-2 lead to open the game. The key reason was the Sooners’ shooting struggles, particularly from Tanner Groves.
The veteran big man missed all five of his shot attempts in the opening four minutes and that trend continued for the rest of the game, as he finished shooting 6-of-18 from the field and 0-of-10 from the 3-point line.
However, he still found ways to make an impact, even in the scoring column. He recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds while adding six assists.
“Tanner Groves had the best game of any player to go 0-for-10 from 3,” Moser said. “... So to find a way to make plays and to have him make plays other than his 3 is such a huge sign.”
He also played a big role in limiting South Alabama big man Kevin Samuel, a former TCU transfer, to 11 points and nine rebounds.
2. Sooners’ ramp up defensively down the stretch
USA’s Isaiah Moore, who finished with a game-high 25 points, made a layup with 5:18 to go that gave the Jaguars a 60-56 lead.
That was the last time they scored.
The Sooners held the Jaguars scoreless over the final five minutes and ended the game on an 8-0 run. They limited the Jaguars to 42 percent shooting from the field and 28 percent from the 3-point line.
For Moser, it was crucial for the Sooners to find ways to win after slipping late in their season-opening loss to Sam Houston State earlier this month.
“I sat here the other night and I said in close games, it’s not whether you make the shots, you have to get stops,” Moser said. “We got stops in the last four minutes. That’s the difference. That’s something to build on. Those last four minutes, they didn’t score. That’s huge for us.”
3. Sherfield leads the way offensively
It was another solid outing for the Sooners’ point guard, particularly in the second half.
His biggest play of the game came late. With the shot clock winding down, Sherfield hit a deep 3-pointer to cut the Jaguars’ lead to one with just over four minutes to go.
He finished the game with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting to go with four rebounds and eight assists. He also played a key role in keeping Tanner Groves engaged offensively, assisting several of his baskets.
The senior point guard has already established himself as the Sooners’ offensive engine, but he’s done even more as a leader.
“I was missing all my shots, and he’s the one finding me on all those shots and he’s the one telling me to keep shooting them,” Tanner Groves said. “I’m not making my shots but he’s getting going downhill and throwing me lobs and we’re making that happen. He’s huge. He’s really uplifting to me.
“His message to me was, ‘this is our last year. We’re not losing this game’... He gave me that confidence and we both had confidence, and it just kind of washed over the entire team. We have one year left, we’ve got to make the most of it."
Up next: The Sooners return to action for a Thanksgiving game against Nebraska at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 during the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida.
