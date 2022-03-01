Oklahoma hasn’t had many wins in conference play where it had the game secured before the final minute.
That looked to be the case Tuesday, as the Sooners led West Virginia by just six points with 4:22 left in the second half.
That’s when Tanner Groves took over.
The senior forward made a 3-pointer to put the Sooners up 10 with 3:11 to go. On the next possession, he made a layup. After that, he hit another 3-pointer to put the Sooners up 13 at the 1:54 mark.
Eight points in three possessions for the bearded big man, who finished with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“We were able to get a couple of stops, Jordan (Goldwire) got downhill a couple of times, I hit a couple of threes and we just got it going,” Groves said. “The momentum carried us from there, and it was all good.”
That was enough to put the Sooners up for good, as Tanner Groves’ shooting helped seal their 72-59 win over West Virginia at Lloyd Noble Center.
While it was Tanner’s shooting that sealed the win, it was his younger brother’s 3-pointers that got the team going in the first half.
Jacob Groves, who led the team in scoring in the first half, hit two 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to help the Sooners take a four-point lead into halftime.
He made another 3-pointer came within four minutes of the second half and finished the game with a team-high three 3-pointers to go along with nine points.
The younger Groves brother has struggled to find his shot for most of the season, shooting under 29 percent from the 3-point line. But that hasn’t been the case over the team’s last four games, as he’s hit 8-of-17 (47 percent).
“That’s nothing new to me,” Tanner Groves said of Jacob. “I think that Jake is one of the better shooters that I even know and probably one of the better shooters on our team. Maybe he wasn’t shooting the ball too well the last few games. But as of late, the last two or three games, he has been shooting lights out.
“He literally works out every single day outside of practice. He gets all of his shots up. I’ve literally seen him [make] like 10 threes in a high school game before, so I knew that it was coming. I think it’s just all confidence with Jake. He has been huge.”
While the Groves’ brothers found their rhythm, their teammates did their part to help. Jordan Goldwire finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, including two key baskets down the stretch. Jalen Hill finished with 10, six of them coming from the free throw line, and Umoja Gibson chipped in eight points.
“We need everyone,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “... You can’t win in this league if only one or two guys are having good games.”
The Sooners have now won two-straight games for the first time in conference play. Now, they need to find a way to beat Kansas State Saturday to close out the regular season.
“We needed [the win.] We needed to control what we can control,” Moser said. “We didn’t play well at Texas Tech. We came back and said, ‘one at a time.’ We had to play well against Oklahoma State, and we did. [We] put that in the bank and had to play well here [tonight]. Now, [we’ve] got a little momentum and anything can happen.
“I keep saying that we needed these two. It felt good to get a little separation and confidence.”
The Sooners improved to 16-14 and 6-11 in conference play.