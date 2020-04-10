Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy plans to leave coach Lon Kruger's program after two seasons.
Bieniemy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, an OU team spokesperson confirmed to The Transcript.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard is coming off his first full season as a Sooner starter after emerging as one midway through his freshman campaign.
During the 2019-20 season, Bieniemy averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team second-leading 2.8 assists.
He started all but one game for a Sooner squad (19-12) that earned a No. 3 seed in the 2020 Big 12 tournament but never played in Kansas City, Missouri, because of concerns over the coronavirus disease.
OU was projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the entire postseason was canceled.
Bieniemy is the second Sooner this offseason to hit the transfer portal. He joins OU center Corbin Merritt, who entered the portal last week.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman was first to report Bieniemy's intentions to transfer.
