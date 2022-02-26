After several close losses this season, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser challenged his players to step up and make some plays, particularly his starters.
That’s what it took for the Sooners to hold off rival Oklahoma State Saturday, though the game-clinching play didn’t come from a starter.
It came from Marvin Johnson.
The redshirt senior guard, who’s only played 12 games this season, was on the floor for the most important possession. The Sooners held a two-point lead with just 19 seconds to go in overtime, and Oklahoma State looked to inbound the ball.
But the Cowboys never got the chance to shoot for the tie or the win. Johnson stole the inbounds pass and took it the length of the floor before laying it in, putting the Sooners up four points with 15 seconds to go.
That proved to be the game-sealing basket. But Johnson didn’t stop there — he grabbed the defensive rebound on Oklahoma State’s final shot attempt, and the Sooners escaped with a 66-62 Bedlam win.
The Ardmore native, who grew up watching Bedlam, said his performance fulfilled a lifelong goal.
“It actually means everything to me,” Johnson said. “Growing up in Oklahoma, [I] always grew up watching the Bedlam game. And being an Oklahoma kid, you either wanted to go to OU or OSU. Playing in that game and being able to help my team out is big.
“I’m gonna be able to talk about that forever.”
Harkless appeared primed to surge into the Sooners’ rotation earlier this season, playing a season-high 21 minutes against West Virginia last month before he suffered an ankle injury in the team’s next outing against Auburn.
Johnson made his first appearance since the injury Tuesday against Texas Tech, playing just 10 minutes. But against the Cowboys, the Sooners really needed Johnson’s season-high 30 minutes.
Jacob Groves, who led the team early offensively, fouled out late in the second half. C.J. Noland didn’t play after missing the last two practices this week with an injury. Elijah Harkless is sidelined with a knee injury.
But even before the game, Moser wanted to give Johnson a bigger role.
“He’s an Oklahoma kid, he’s older… and we decided he was gonna be the first sub off the bench,” Moser said.
“He responded, he got his opportunity and he took advantage of it. And man, did it help us today.”
Johnson finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Four of Johnson’s points came in overtime, although the Sooners didn’t expect to need an extra period to win. The Sooners led by 10 points at halftime after holding the Cowboys to 25 percent shooting in the first half.
They held that lead for most of the game, and Umoja Gibson’s layup at the 4:32 mark of the second half put the Sooners up 11. But Oklahoma State rallied and made a basket with 10 seconds to go that forced overtime.
Close losses have hurt the Sooners all season. But this time, they made enough plays to pull away with a win, as four different players scored in the overtime period.
“We needed this,” Moser said. “... They fought. They stayed with it. That's what we needed. We needed some confidence that we could turn it when something doesn't go our way in these close games.
“We've lost a bunch of close games. It was really well-needed for these guys. … I know it's a huge game for a lot of reasons with Bedlam, but this team, right now, in this moment, needed that win to stay alive and keep moving forward.”
Though Johnson gave the Sooners an unexpected boost, several starters stepped up offensively. Tanner Groves led the team with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Goldwire and Gibson both finished with 13 points and Jacob Groves added 10.
Despite needing overtime to seal the win, the Sooners were able to avenge their nine-point loss to the Cowboys from earlier this month. And it was the performance the Sooners needed to finish the final two games of the regular season.
“I would say there is no quit in us,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of fight. We know we’ve lost a couple of games, but we’re not gonna quit, for sure. We have a lot of fight in us.”
The Sooners (15-14) play their home finale against West Virginia Tuesday at 6 p.m.