Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is a big fan of the Chicago Bears.
The Bears hired Ryan Poles to be their new general manager Tuesday, though the organization is still looking for a new head coach. Normally, Moser would be very invested in his favorite NFL team’s search for a new coach.
But when he was asked about the search to open his media availability on Tuesday, he admitted he’s got other things on his mind. For example, he’s still thinking about the Sooners’ 25-turnover performance in last Saturday’s 65-51 loss to Baylor.
“I normally would be on top of this. I'm just not,” Moser said. “I'm so entrenched in trying to get us to take care of the ball. 24/7, I'm trying to teach, teach, teach to not get sped up, not drive into three [defenders], to [pass] it.
“We're putting our head down and driving into Baylor's defense of three guys and missing the opportunity when he was open and then picking it up and jumping. We just have to learn to kick when these defenses are this good.”
The Sooners didn’t just commit a season high in turnovers. It was also their fourth-consecutive loss in conference play.
It hasn’t been an easy road for the Sooners, who played Baylor and Kansas last week, the No. 4 and No. 5 ranked teams in the AP Poll, respectively.
But turnovers have been the common theme amid this four-game skid. The Sooners have committed 74 turnovers in that span, nearly 19 per game.
It will take a collective effort for the Sooners to fix their turnover issue, Moser said, but he’s also looking for one of his players to help generate consistent offensive production.
“We collectively need to get better. But when you play elite defenses, you need some guys that you can run a simple play for and they can go make a shot,” Moser said. “... You’re going to need some go-to guys who can make those shots. You’re seeing it all over the country.
“We need to collectively get better in a lot of areas. Taking care of the ball, not taking turns trying to do too much, make the simple pass when it’s open. Don’t miss that opportunity. And in close games, you have to [have a closer.] … You do need some guys to step up in crucial times and make some plays. I don’t think we’ve had that. In the TCU game, the Kansas game, we sort of struggled down the stretch when certain guys stepped up and made those shots.”
Elijah Harkless looked primed to be the closer for the Sooners after making several big shots earlier in the season. But Harkless has been in a slump as of late, and that continued with a 5-of-14 shooting performance against Baylor. Leading scorer Tanner Groves has struggled, too, finishing with a double-digit scoring performance just once in the past four games.
One player who could look to be more aggressive is forward Jalen Hill, who has quietly played well for the Sooners. The junior is averaging 9.4 points per game on an efficient 64 percent shooting from the floor, and he also leads the team in offensive and defensive rebounds.
But he’s just fifth on the team in shot attempts, and Moser is looking to feature Hill more in the offense.
“He’s been really efficient driving it, cutting, in transition and offensive rebounding,” Moser said. “He’s [eighth] in our conference [in rebounding]. That’s another thing I told our team. Not only are we leaving 15 shots off the table [with turnovers], but you have one of the best offensive rebounders in the league that might get two of them. He’s been efficient that way.
“He’s still trying to find the groove in his shot. I have confidence in him stepping into his shot. … We might try to post him up a little more. I’d like to see him get some post ups more and put him in a position where he feels comfortable. But I do like where he’s at with a lot of stuff.”
The Sooners have a chance to bounce back in West Virginia on Wednesday before traveling again to take on No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.
That’s the goal for Moser and the Sooners.
“We have to keep fighting, get better and stay positive. We have to keep chasing because [a] West Virginia road win…[would be] on the board of Selection Sunday as a huge win, and that's what we have to do to get right back in the right direction."