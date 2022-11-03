It appeared to be smooth sailing for the Oklahoma men's basketball team heading into their season opener on Monday, Nov. 7.
That changed a bit Tuesday when assistant coach Matt Brady announced he was resigning, citing personal reasons.
OU coach Porter Moser addressed Brady's sudden departure with reporters for the first time Thursday but didn't elaborate further on the prospect of replacing him.
"Some of you guys want to ask about my assistant coach — all I have for you is, at this time, Matt did resign for personal reasons," Moser said. "And I haven’t even thought about replacing it yet. My whole focus is on [the Sooners' season opener against] Sam Houston. So I haven’t thought about replacing [him] at this late time.”
Brady joined Moser's staff back in June after a four-year stint with Maryland. Brady also previously served as head coach at James Madison for eight seasons.
Brady developed a reputation for improving players' outside shooting and had focused on that upon arriving in Norman. Sooner players had begun referring to Brady as the team's "Shot Doctor" during his four months on staff.
Moser said he addressed the team following Brady's resignation but quickly turned the focus to the Sooners' season opener.
Prior to the Sooners' exhibition game against Oklahoma City University last week, Moser discussed his relationship with Brady.
"I've known Matt for many years in the profession," Moser said. "He's one of those guys who you'd go to an AAU event and there’s lots of different courts, different things, and every time Matt and I ended up watching the same court. And next thing you know we're sitting next to each other talking ball. So him and I have talked ball for years. And I just think he brings a wealth of experience.
"He's been a head coach. I love having that experience; he’s sat in my seat before... So it gives you a veteran guy with a lot of recruiting contacts as well."
Notes
• Injury update: Moser said point guard Bijan Robinson will be available for the Sooners' opener against Sam Houston. The sophomore guard missed last week's exhibition against OCU due to concussion protocol.
OU freshman big man Luke Northweather, who also missed the exhibition, has been a limited participant in practices this week. Moser said he expects Northweather to be available against Sam Houston.
• Not set on starters: Moser didn't announce who his starting five will be against Sam Houston, but did say it's something that could evolve throughout the season.
"I think some of the veterans have been going there, but I really like some of the newcomers," Moser said. "... We need that bench. We need to be deep. We need to have depth. So whoever's not starting, they need to understand we’re counting on everybody to bring what they can bring. That’s the hard part about when you feel like you have confidence in a lot of guys. You can only start five. So it doesn’t mean you don’t have confidence in the other ones. It just means they’ve got a different role."
Against OCU, Moser started transfer guard Grant Sherfield and returning players C.J. Noland, Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves and Tanner Groves.
Sharing the court: Monday's opener will actually be a double header, with the Oklahoma women's team also making their season debut against Oral Roberts at 4 p.m. The men's team will tipoff at 7 p.m.
Moser said it's a great opportunity for fans to come see both teams for their respective season openers.
"I am such a big fan and advocate of [OU women's coach Jennie] Baranczyk," Moser said. "I think she does it the right way. I love how they play, and she has such a positive energy with those women. I'm looking forward to seeing them play. I went to a ton of games last year. I watched a ton of them on TV. I'm just a huge fan, and she's part of our Sooner family. I think it's kind of cool we get to open with a doubleheader. I hope everyone comes out to see them. I know it's earlier, but everyone come out and see a great brand of basketball, watching them play."
Both games will be broadcast online on ESPN+.
