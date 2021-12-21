Not overlooking opponents has become a staple for Oklahoma coach Porter Moser.
He emphasized that before the Sooners’ 70-50 win on Sunday against UT Arlington (3-7), and that’s the same message for his Sooners heading into today’s game with Alcorn State (1-10).
“I've got a lot of respect for what they do,” Moser said during a Zoom conference Tuesday.
The Braves’ lone win came against Milwaukee, but they’ve had a tough slate so far, including games against No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 13 Houston. Their last outing came against No. 1 Baylor.
It could be an opportunity for the Sooners to play their full roster of players, but Moser hasn’t even entertained that idea yet.
“I'm thinking, ‘what are we going to do to find a way to win?’” Moser said. “I know their record, this team, you cannot look at their record. A lot of teams would have their record. They haven't been at home yet.
“I'm not even thinking about that. I mean, I'm always thinking about developing our guys, whether it's practice, skill development, film work. We need to develop six through 10, but I'm going into this game [thinking about] what do we have to do to win this game.”
It’s a good mindset before the Sooners enter conference play and their final game of 2021.
The Sooners (9-2) have won five of their last six games, and they’ve found a rhythm on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Sooners rank 10th nationally in field goal percentage (50.3), which includes a 55-percent shooting performance in their last outing against UT Arlington.
But the Sooners defense has fed their offense. On the season, they’re holding opponents to 39 percent shooting.
In the past four games, they’ve held opponents to 43 percent shooting or worse. They held UT Arlington to 34 percent shooting on Sunday and didn’t allow the Mavericks to score in the first eight minutes of the game.
That defensive effort has been key for Moser’s team in establishing an identity.
“They're building habits,” Moser said. “They're learning a lot of the little things that go into it. … I think our communication is more urgent. I think they're on top of the [scouting report]. I think they're seeing how a lot of these little things add up. We're playing more of five guys trying to stop the ball. It's a shared responsibility defensively.
“That first five is really connected and playing together defensively. We've got to maintain it when we start subbing.”
After the Alcorn State game, the Sooners will have nine days off before beginning conference play against Kansas State on Jan. 1. The team will have a couple days off to celebrate Christmas before returning to practice.
But Moser is more concerned about entering the break with a 10-2 record.
“I just want to give us the best chance and opportunity to beat Alcorn State,” Moser said.