Oklahoma landed a commitment to replenish its depleted backcourt.
North Texas sophomore Umoja Gibson announced his intentions to transfer to OU in a tweet posted Monday.
I’m Blessed 🙏🏾 & thankful for the opportunity to continue my education & to play basketball at The University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner ❗️🤍 pic.twitter.com/vmVXC6KXEJ— The Come Up™ (@KnownAs_Moja) April 13, 2020
The 6-foot-1 Mean Green guard faced the Sooners this past season, scoring 21 points in a narrow 82-80 loss to OU on Dec. 5. Gibson finished the season with averages of 14.5 points, 2.4 assists and shooting 39.4 percent from the 3-point line.
Gibson is an important addition to the Sooner backcourt, which lost two-year starter Jamal Bieniemy to the transfer portal last week.
Gibson earned Conference USA all-conference honors as a second-team selection this past season and an all-freshman team selection following the 2018-19 season.
