North Texas' Umoja Gibson (1) shoots over Dayton's Jalen Crutcher (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Oklahoma landed a commitment to replenish its depleted backcourt.

North Texas sophomore Umoja Gibson announced his intentions to transfer to OU in a tweet posted Monday.

The 6-foot-1 Mean Green guard faced the Sooners this past season, scoring 21 points in a narrow 82-80 loss to OU on Dec. 5. Gibson finished the season with averages of 14.5 points, 2.4 assists and shooting 39.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Gibson is an important addition to the Sooner backcourt, which lost two-year starter Jamal Bieniemy to the transfer portal last week.

Gibson earned Conference USA all-conference honors as a second-team selection this past season and an all-freshman team selection following the 2018-19 season.

