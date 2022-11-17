Porter Moser wanted to see something different from his team Tuesday. Specifically, he wanted to see more confidence on the offensive end.
He got that during the Sooners’ 74-53 win Tuesday UNC Wilmington.
The Sooners (2-1) shot better in every facet against the Seahawks. In both of their first two games, which they split in the win column, the Sooners shot below 48 percent from the floor, 26 percent from 3 and 70 percent from the free throw line.
Against the Seahawks, the Sooners shot 53 percent from the floor, made 44 percent of their triples and 75 percent of their free throw attempts. In addition, the Sooners had 19 assists after recording just 16 in their first two games.
The reason? Moser saw more confidence from his team.
“I noticed it right after the Pine Bluff game (last Friday),” Moser said Thursday. “I said after the game, ‘try not to get tight.’ They were a little tight. When you get yourself rocked on a game like the opener, no matter how much you try to let it go, there's a little tightness. I thought once we got that first win, I think they played looser.
“We really talked and spent a lot of time on just getting back to playing how we play. Spacing the floor. Moving the ball. … Our shots were a little bit more open because we made the extra pass and we spaced it better. I really saw the ball moving better and the intentionality of spacing, moving it and sharing it combined with just a freer step. I didn't think we were tight at all in that last game [against Wilmington]. I thought from the jump we looked like we were moving and sharing it.”
Now, the challenge for the Sooners is sustaining that confidence.
Sooners host South Alabama
Friday’s game against the Jaguars marks the fourth straight home game for the Sooners to open the season.
The Jaguars (1-2) were competitive against Alabama in their last outing Tuesday, ultimately falling 65-55. Their other loss, to New Mexico, was decided by six points.
They’re led by guard Isaiah Moore, who’s averaging 18 points per game on 50 percent shooting. For Moser, the veteran Jaguars provide a good test for the Sooners.
“They pose a lot of problems,” Moser said. “... I have a lot of respect for what they do and their personnel. It’s going to be another hard-fought game.”
Moser adds Doc Sadler
The Sooners announced Thursday that Sadler is joining Moser’s staff as a special advisor.
Sadler’s hiring comes just a few weeks after former assistant Matt Brady announced he was resigning for personal reasons.
Sadler has 40 years of coaching experience, including head coaching stints at Nebraska, UTEP and Southern Miss. Most recently, Sadler spent three years as an assistant coach with the Cornhuskers.
a 40-year college coaching veteran and former 18-year head coach, most recently spent three years on staff at Nebraska (2019-22). He last served as head coach from 2014-19 at Southern Miss after spending six seasons as head coach at Nebraska (2006-12). He was also head coach at UTEP from 2004-06 and Arkansas-Fort Smith from 1998-03.
Moser, who met Sadler early in his coaching career, said he liked the idea of hiring somebody with experience as a head coach.
“Obviously, the timing was unfortunate to lose an assistant at this time,” Moser said. “To add somebody when you’ve just started your games, it had to be someone that I knew, that I thought would bring value. I like the fact he’s been a head coach and has a lot of experience. And I’ve known Doc, and we talked on the phone. He was retired. It really worked out because I’ve known him for 30 years.
“It came together and [we’re] fortunate to have Doc with us.”
