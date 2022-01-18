Need to know
C.J. Noland seemed poised for a game-changing performance coming off Oklahoma’s bench.
He played eight minutes in the first half against Kansas on Tuesday, scoring eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and also recorded a steal. Despite the team trailing by two points at halftime, the Sooners outscored the Jayhawks by two points while Noland was on the floor.
But Noland was not seen on the bench following halftime, and didn’t play in the second half of the Sooners’ 67-64 loss to Kansas.
After the game, OU coach Porter Moser said Noland had entered the concussion protocol during halftime.
“He had eight points in [eight[ minutes and was giving us a great lift,” Moser said. “He was 2-of-2 from 3, and the rest of the team was 2-of-15.”
Noland has been a consistent contributor for the Sooners this season and has appeared in all 18 games this season. He’s played the most minutes of any Sooners bench player, averaging 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 48 percent from 3.
Ethan Chargois also missed the game for the Sooners, although the reason for his absence is unknown.
• Akol Mawein makes an impact: An unexpected Sooner gave the Sooners a lift against the Jayhawks.
Mawein, who played just 39 minutes in eight appearances entering Tuesday night, scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting and pulled down four rebounds during his 11 minutes of game action against the Jayhawks. The Sooners outscored the Jayhawks by three points while Mawein was on the floor.
• All in the family: The Lloyd Noble Center held its largest crowd for an OU men’s game this season on Tuesday.
To increase attendance, Moser hand delivered pizza to the first 200 students that arrived before the game.
“I just wanna thank them,” Moser said. “I thought it was great. The students were unbelievable. It was a high-level college game.”
Next
The Sooners remain home for another ranked matchup against No. 5 Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m.