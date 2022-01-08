Izaiah Brockington looked primed to beat Oklahoma by himself.
The Iowa State guard made seven of eight field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, for 16 points in the first half. He was the lone Cyclone to score more than six points before halftime, leading his team to a four-point halftime lead over the Sooners Saturday.
He was a key reason why the Cyclones shot 67 percent in the first half. But OU coach Porter Moser’s message was the same: keep playing tough defense.
“I think they had one middle cut that he [scored], and he [scored] one in transition. Other than that, he hit really good shots,” Moser said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to him. [Elijah Harkless] was all over him, like three or four shots that he hit, [Harkless] was all up in him. And that’s big time shots by him.
“You’ve just got to say, ‘Keep guarding him like that.’ He is an elite scorer. He’s an elite shot maker and he plays hard. I thought EJ just really took the challenge every single time.”
Harkless and the Sooners kept the pressure on Brockington and it worked. He scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting, as the Cyclones shot just 46 percent in the half.
“Fortunately, he was 2-for-7 in the second half,” Moser said. “But that kid is really good. Really, really good. 9 for 15 [shooting], 20 points, four rebounds. He’s everything we thought he was on tape.”
Tyrese Hunter and Tre Jackson tried to keep the Cyclones in it. Hunter scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, as he and Jackson combined for four 3-pointers.
But the Sooners made 81 percent of their field goal attempts in the second half, outlasting the Cyclones for a 79-66 win.
COVID-19 absence: Saturday marked the third straight game that OU had inactive players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Shortly before tipoff, the Sooners Akol Mawein, Rick Issanza and Alston Mason were out due to protocols. It’s the second straight absence for Issanza.
Bijan Cortes, Jacob Groves and Tanner Groves missed the Sooners’ game against Kansas State last Saturday before returning against Baylor on Tuesday.
Rebounding battle: The Sooners were heavily out-rebounded in their 84-74 loss to Baylor.
It’s been a point of emphasis for OU coach Porter Moser all season. But the Sooners flipped the script against the Cyclones, winning the rebounding battle 26-17. The Sooners also grabbed four offensive rebounds compared to two for the Cyclones.
Up next: The Sooners travel to Texas for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.