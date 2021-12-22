Need to know
The Oklahoma men’s team will soon lose a high-ranking staff member at the end of the year.
The Sooners’ 72-48 win against Alcorn State Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center marked the final game for Mike Shepard, OU’s director of basketball operations. Shepard accepted the athletic director position at Casady School earlier this month.
Shepard will assume his new duties on Jan. 1.
“[Shepard] has been in this profession for decades,” OU coach Porter Moser said during his media session Tuesday. “I've known him for decades. I've known him for a long time. It's the first time we've worked together. … There's a lot of things at a university this big whether it's compliance, travel or scheduling.”
Shepard came to OU in 2012 and worked closely with former OU coach Lon Kruger. He took the lead on a few different aspects within the program, including transportation and scheduling.
Moser said Kruger spoke highly of Shepard when he was hired earlier this year.
“I never worked with him, but [Kruger] said. 'Porter, he's like a Swiss Army Knife. He can do many different things.' He helped that transition [from Kruger to me]. I didn't know anybody. He knew how things worked, operated and everything. He's invaluable. I wish him the best. I think he's got a great opportunity ahead of him for him and his family.
“I'll always be appreciative of him for helping me get through those first five or six months of taking over this job.”
Moser said several current staff members will help fill Shepard’s role and that he likely won’t be fully replaced until the end of the season.
Notable
• Consistency at point guard: Jordan Goldwire has settled in as OU’s offensive orchestrator.
He’s settled in as a consistent double-digit scorer for the Sooners, adding 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting against Alcorn State. He’s scored in double digits in five of his last seven games.
He also leads the team in assists with 4.4 per game, and he added three more against the Braves
• Reliable Tanner Groves: The senior big man continues to provide steady scoring for the Sooners.
He added 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting against the Braves, and also made all four free throw attempts. He leads the team this season in points per game with 14.
It’s the fifth consecutive game he’s scored in double digits, which he’s done in 10 of 12 games this season.
• Polls: The Sooners have crept up towards the AP Top 25.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, the Sooners were unranked but received 65 votes, putting them at No. 26 if the poll included all who received votes.
Given the Sooners’ 10-2 record and that they’re off until Jan. 1, it’s very likely the Sooners could be ranked in next week’s poll.