Porter Moser had a few takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to Villanova last Saturday.
Mainly, it’s about focusing on the little things, particularly late in games.
Grant Sherfield’s 3-pointer at the 6:41 mark of the second half put the Sooners up by six, but that’s when things fell apart. The Wildcats outscored the Sooners 17-7 in the final five minutes, giving them a 70-66 win at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
In addition to cold shooting, the Sooners struggled with turnovers down the stretch. They coughed the ball up four times in the final six minutes, compared to zero for Villanova.
“The message to our guys is these high-level games are going to be possession by possession,” Moser said during his media availability Monday. “It comes down to a lot of little things. Where can we get better? I thought our guys played hard. They went in there in an awesome environment. Weren’t afraid, didn’t let the crowd get to them. They were confident. We did a lot of good things.
“But we have to find ways to win. It comes down to a lot of little things. Two points here, three points there, that you could have avoided if you would have done this or that. That’s what a lot of these games are. The high-level games, you start to get into conference (play) and the little things matter. The little things matter. It came down to some little things in that game.”
Despite the loss, which snapped a six-game winning streak, they sit in good shape. The Sooners (6-2) return home for a matchup against University of Missouri-Kansas City at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Kangaroos (4-7) offer a nice change of pace after the Sooners played four straight Power 5 opponents away from home.
Moser is hoping the Sooners can bounce back after the tough loss to Villanova.
“I think we have to get deeper,” Moser said. “I think we have some guys not playing to their capabilities. I want to help them with that. I want them to help themselves with that. We have to get deeper as we head into this and get more production from some guys. That’s a big thing as we head into this thing. You need all hands-on deck.”
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
NET Rankings
The season’s first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings were released Monday, putting the Sooners at No. 46.
The NET rankings, which replaced the Ratings Power Index four seasons ago, is a primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. It includes components such as team winning percentage, opponent winning percentage, game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.
While the Sooners didn’t finish high, one of their opponents did. Sam Houston State (4-1), who defeated the Sooners on opening night, came in at No. 7.
Jacob Groves heating up from deep
The senior forward has been one of the team’s best shooters to start the season.
Groves has made 11-of-25 3-pointers (44 percent) and has appeared more comfortable taking shots from behind the arc. He’s also shooting really well overall, as he’s made 28-of-53 attempts (53 percent). He’s third on the team in scoring (9.3 points per game).
Both of those marks would be the best of Groves’ career if sustained over a full season.
“He’s been super consistent,” Moser said. “... As he should be, because he’s put the work in. He’s put the work in the weight room to get stronger, he’s put the work in on his shot. Totally confident in him.
I’ve liked his mentality to post up. We’ve been getting 1-2 baskets posting him up every game… He’s put the work in and he’s seeing his work paying off.”
