In order to win their first game of the season, Oklahoma needed standout performances last Friday against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
They got one from Jalen Hill.
The senior forward finished with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting while adding seven rebounds and a block in the Sooners’ 66-58 win at Lloyd Noble Center. Four of his points came in the final 2:36 of game time to help the Sooners pull away.
He was aggressive in attacking the rim, making six of his team-high seven free throw attempts. He led the team in both points and minutes (36).
“It was really important for [him to play well] because he’s a key player for us,” OU coach Porter Moser said Monday. “... It wasn’t just based off watching shots going in. He started out and his defense was at such a high level. [I] liked the way he was switching, how physical he was on defense.”
It was also an important bounce back game for Hill. He struggled in the Sooners’ season opener last Monday against Sam Houston, missing all seven of his shot attempts and finishing with just zero points and one rebound in 32 minutes.
It was an uncharacteristically poor game for Hill, who asserted himself as a key player for the Sooners last season. But Friday’s performance was important for Hill to move forward.
“It’s such a great lesson for the young guys,” Moser said. “You talk about the concept of getting past mad, getting past sad. It’s such a big thing in college sports. Get over being mad and sad. He was mad about how he played. You don’t feel great when you play that way. He got past that and went to work. He just focused on what makes him good. He missed a couple of easy ones last game and a tough one to start this game. His mind was in such a great place.
“We really talked to the young guys about this. His mindset was so good of just coming in. It wasn’t just based off watching shots going in… It’s also an example to everybody else that if you don’t play well, get past it, let it go and come back the next game.”
The Sooners are hoping Hill can build on that performance Tuesday night against UNC Wilmington.
Sooners looking for second win
It’ll be the third straight home game for the Sooners to start the season when they take the floor at 7 p.m. Tuesday against UNC Wilmington.
The Seahawks (1-1) dropped their season opener at No. 1-ranked North Carolina but played them close, cutting the Tar Heels’ lead to nine points in the final two minutes before falling 69-56.
For Moser, the Sooners’ rebounding and turnover numbers will be key against the Seahawks, who have grabbed 33 offensive rebounds in their first two games. The Sooners committed 23 turnovers in their season opener but improved against Arkansas Pine Bluff, coughing the ball up only 11 times.
“They’re really sound defensively,” Moser said. “They're long. They do a lot of really good things. Really sound defensively. We can't have a high number of turnovers and then give them 17 extra possessions (through offensive rebounds)... They go after the glass hard. They’ve got a great combination of some really quick guards with some long wings. And so we've got to take care of the ball.”
Sophomore forward Trazarian White leads the Seahawks in scoring, averaging 18 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Moser preaching patience for Joe Bamisile
It’s been a slow start for the transfer guard. Bamisile is coming off the bench to start the season but has struggled with his shot, making just 3-of-10 attempts and 1-of-6 from the 3-point line.
The junior averaged 16 points per game last season at George Washington but hasn’t been able to bring that scoring punch for the Sooners so far this season. Moser remains confident that he’ll find a rhythm.
“I think he has big room to improve and get on the floor and produce more,” Moser said. “Joe’s always been a scorer his whole life. He had some opportunities last game, it didn’t go his way but I didn’t think it affected his defense. I thought Joe played really hard on defense. I thought he did some things, and I think sometimes new guys press a little bit.
“But what I’ve seen from Joe is a great attitude. I see him working hard every day, watching extra tape on his own. The remedy for Joe is gonna be to see some of these shots fall for him. You’re gonna see that confidence come back and see some shots fall. I think that’s what the doctor’s gonna order for Joe.”
