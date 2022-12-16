Arkansas’ talented freshmen played well in the Razorbacks’ win over Oklahoma last Saturday.
Nick Smith Jr., a projected top-five pick in next year’s NBA Draft, finished with 21 points. Anthony Black, another projected lottery pick, finished with eight points and five rebounds.
But the Sooners also had a freshman that played well in Milos Uzan, who finished with 15 points and five assists. And Uzan doesn’t see much of a difference between himself and the highly-touted young players in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“I think I played pretty confidently today,” Uzan said after the game. “I know they [have] projected lottery [picks], but I think I'm in the same conversation. I just wanted to come out here and play hard and compete.”
For OU coach Porter Moser, that confidence has been a big part of Uzan’s development on the court.
The freshman’s per-game numbers through the first 10 games are solid: 5.4 points on 63 percent shooting, 1.1 assists and 2.6 assists. But he’s averaging 13 points and five assists in his last two games — he started both of them — while playing 31 minutes per game.
Uzan’s always been confident, but Moser said that confidence is growing as the season goes on.
“When we recruited him, he had such a feel and command of the game, and he had a confidence with the game,” Moser said Friday. “I know it’s growing and growing. I love that about him. It’s not a cocky confidence. It’s just a respectful confidence in his game. He’s not afraid of situations, he’s not afraid of competition, he’s not afraid of work.
“You can just see [his confidence] growing and growing.”
Uzan is expected to make his third consecutive start against Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
Sooners look to bounce back against the Bears
Moser gave his team two days off during this week to focus on finals and to recover from the loss to Arkansas.
But he’s made sure the team is still focused on beating Central Arkansas.
The Bears (5-5) come to Lloyd Noble Center on the heels of a 111-78 loss to Oral Roberts last Saturday. But they do put pressure on teams with their fast pace of play — they rank 15th in possessions per game (76.3), according to Team Rankings — and that’s what Moser’s focused on.
“When we make a basket, we can’t have a celebratory trot,” Moser said. “They get it out and throw (long) passes, full-court passes.”
The Bears are led in scoring by Camren Hunter (16.8 points per game) and Eddy Kayouloud (15.4).
Focusing on defense
Grant Sherfield has been the Sooners’ key offensive player this season, leading the team with 17.7 points per game. But Moser has continued to challenge Sherfield on the defensive end.
Sherfield leads the team in steals (10), and five of them have come in the last two outings. Moser’s been pleased with his on-ball defense, but he’s hoping to development with Sherfield’s help defense off the ball.
“He’s been better on the ball than he has off the ball,” Moser said. “I know him and I talked about some of those plays [against Arkansas] he got caught getting back cut a couple times, and he’s improving. But the thing that’s impressed me about Grant is we always talk about the word “intentional”. Successful people are intentional about what they’re trying to work on. He’s been intentional in practice trying to get better on defense. That’s what I appreciate, respect. It’s been good coaching that.”
