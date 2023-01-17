Porter Moser remembers a lot from the last time Oklahoma played in Stillwater.
That was last season on Feb. 5, 2022, just a few months removed from the university’s decision to join the Southeastern Conference by 2025. It was also just two months after former OU football coach Lincoln Riley bolted for Southern California.
The Oklahoma State student section used both to their advantage. They held up newspapers that showed Riley sporting USC apparel and mocked the Sooners with “S-E-C” chants as the Cowboys rolled to a 64-55 Bedlam win.
“I remember it was all about the SEC and coach Riley,” Moser recalled during Tuesday’s media availability. “They were killing us. They had newspapers. Everything was about the SEC and coach Riley leaving.
“But another thing I remember is sitting there and my back was right here, and I think I could touch the students… I was high-fiving the students. They probably didn't like it, but they were right there. They were literally right on top of you. I remember that. I remember it being really loud and right on top of you.”
The Sooners aren’t likely to face that kind of heckling, but they do expect it to be another tough environment on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Both teams need a win entering the latest edition of the Bedlam Rivalry. The Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) secured a much-needed conference win against West Virginia last Saturday, but they still sit in eighth place in the Big 12 standings.
The Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12) haven’t fared any better. They’re currently riding a three-game losing streak and are coming off a 16-point loss to Baylor over the weekend.
Both teams are also on the NCAA Tournament bubble and could use another quality conference win. According to the latest projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Sooners would secure one of the last four spots if the season ended today. The Cowboys, however, are currently on the outside looking in.
That’s what Moser is focusing on.
“The rivalry’s great and everything… but in terms of really trying to set yourself up, we’re both trying to get good wins to advance, get wins to put in the bank for our resume, to advance in the conference standings,” Moser said. “So there’s a lot at stake.”
Sooners expecting more close games as conference play continues
Oklahoma’s 77-76 win over West Virginia was another close game for the Sooners, marking the fifth-straight conference contest settled by five points or fewer.
That was a key win for the Sooners, who’s three conference losses have come by a combined eight points. But it was also another reminder of what the Sooners can expect the rest of the way.
Now it’s about getting adjusted to it.
“The more you go through things in life, you build up armor,” Moser said. “The more you go through experiences with close games, you build up the experience. It has to be (about) building up resilience, building up experience, building up knowledge of what to do and what not to do. I think it does.
“It’s fun to win by 25. Trust me, I’m feeling great if we’re winning by 25. It just doesn’t happen in this league. Talking to some fans, I think it’s wearing on them a bunch. Our fans look like they’ve aged a bunch. I’ve had a bunch of people tell me, ‘I can’t handle another close one.’ Strap on in, there are going to be a lot of these in this league.”
Moser is confident, however, that the Sooners’ experiences of playing close games will help in the long run. And he expects their contest in Stillwater won’t be any different.
“What it has helped with is the attention to detail on the little things. Everything matters. A missed check-out on a free throw in the first half matters. You have to shrink your mental mistakes. You have to execute. You can really drive home the importance of the little stuff. There is no scooting around it. They’re all close games. Everything matters.”
Sam Godwin growing, finding comfort as season continues
The Southmoore alum knows what the team needs from him.
He’s been a staple of the Sooners’ rotation since the first game, playing as a big man behind Tanner Groves. He doesn’t always see the floor a lot — he’s averaging 13.5 minutes per game — but he’s carved out a role by providing energy off the bench, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
He’s had highlight moments this season — most recently, he scored eight of the Sooners’ first 12 points last week at Kansas — but he’s only focused on how he can help the Sooners while he’s on the floor.
“I feel like I've developed a lot,” Godwin said. “Especially like my IQ and just getting the ball in the paint and being able to know where to kick it out and just make the right plays.
“I just understand that’s my role. Just to come in and provide energy. So I just fly around. Make those plays that give us a boost off the bench and ultimately try to help us win games.”
Another thing he’s focused on is avoiding foul trouble, along with Groves. Godwin’s been called at least three fouls in three of five conference games, which has played a role in limiting his minutes.
“Obviously, there’s some big, physical guys,” Godwin said. “So I’m trying to use force and get them out of the paint. Sometimes I just happen to be undisciplined and slap down at the ball. Silly things like that. But we’ve also worked on that the past couple of weeks. Just walling up vertically and not fouling. Keep me and Tanner in the game longer.”
