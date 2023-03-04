On Saturday morning, hours before Oklahoma’s senior day, coach Porter Moser texted center Tanner Groves with a message: “Take it all in.”
Groves – the first player to sign with Oklahoma after Moser was hired as the Sooners’ coach before the 2021-22 season – holds a special place in Moser’s heart. The feeling is mutual, Groves said after leading the Sooners to a dominating 74-60 win over No. 22-ranked TCU at Lloyd Noble Center.
“He was just grateful for me,” Groves said. “I was his first recruit to Oklahoma. … He believed in me and I believed in him when there were not a lot of guys on the roster, so it was just pretty cool. It means a lot.”
Groves, one of five seniors recognized before the game, scored a season-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. He also drew nine fouls as the Sooners continually looked to him for baskets to stifle potential runs by TCU.
“I wanted him to …take the atmosphere in and enjoy it, but also (have) no regrets and combine joy with some competitiveness,” Moser said. “Sometimes he’s so tight and he wants it so bad. I told him to combine some competitiveness with some joy. I thought he did. It looked like he was having a ton of fun.”
TCU coach Jamie Dixon didn’t enjoy Groves’ performance nearly as much, but still praised him, saying, “He destroyed us today.”
Groves acknowledged having “a lot of emotions today” and called the senior day experience “surreal.”
“This feels weird,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for so long – six years is a long time, compared to some other guys. It just feels so good. … I love the teammates that I have and I love the coaching staff that I play for. It was really emotional, especially in warmups and the start. Throughout the game, I tried to keep that emotion, but channel it the right way. I thought I did a good job of that. That was a really great way to go out. It was amazing. I’m happy to be with this team, doing that.”
Oklahoma’s other seniors all saw action against TCU. Jalen Hill grabbed 11 rebounds, Grant Sherfield scored 20 points and Jacob Groves scored five points. The Sooners’ large lead allowed Moser to sub in Blake Seacat for the game’s final 42 seconds. It was Seacat’s third appearance this season.
Postseason Possibilities?
At 15-16, Oklahoma is below .500 but the Sooners do own four wins over ranked opponents, including veritable blowouts of No. 2 Alabama and now TCU.
The Sooners have played either in the NCAA tournament or the National Invitation Tournament in 35 of the past 40 years. Can they do so again? If so, a run in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday would seem to be a necessity.
“The great thing is, you will get some opportunities (for quality wins),” Dixon said of the Big 12 tournament.
Moser still believes in the Sooners’ chances, especially after watching his team dominate a TCU team that’s clearly already secured a NCAA tournament berth.
“The thing with this team is, just keep believing,” Moser said. “It starts at the top. You’ve got to come in every single day, being competitive and trying to find a path. Keep fighting for your culture, keep fighting for the things you believe in and don’t let up. We haven’t always played our best. We’ve fallen short, but I believe this team can still go to Kansas City and do well and win some games. You never know.”
Moser said he’s used to having make conference tournament runs from his days at Loyola-Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference, in which the Ramblers often had to win the MVC tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
“I’ve faced this pressure,” he said. “I know what that feels like. You’ve got to take them one at a time.”
Watching the Oklahoma women
The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State women’s game was being played in Stillwater at the same time as the OU-TCU men’s game was going on in Norman, with the Sooners needing a win over their Bedlam rival to secure a share of the Big 12 title.
Throughout the men’s game, fans were given updates on the Bedlam score and the ESPN feed appeared on the scoreboard’s video screen during timeouts. Moments after the men’s game ended, the Sooners’ 80-71 win was announced in Norman, drawing a hearty cheer from many fans who hadn’t yet left the arena.
