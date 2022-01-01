COVID-19 cases and its impact on sports has increased in recent weeks.
The Oklahoma men’s team is no exception.
Just a few minutes before the Sooners’ game against Kansas State on Saturday, the team announced that Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes were out due to health and safety protocols.
With the absences, the Sooners were forced to play a different starting lineup for the first time this season. It also left them without the services of Tanner Groves’, the Sooners leading scorer at 14.3 points per game.
Jacob Groves and Chargois have also been reliable role players for OU coach Porter Moser, as both players appeared in all 12 games prior to the Sooners’ 71-69 win over Kansas State.
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell also missed the game due to health and safety protocols. Markquis has averaged 12.8 points per game this season.
During Moser’s media availability on Friday, he expressed frustration with the Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidance update on Monday.
Per the CDC, anyone exposed to COVID-19 more than six months after receiving their second-dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — or two months after receiving the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine — and has not received a booster shot is expected to quarantine for five days.
“I do believe the CDC announcement on Monday has thrown a curve and a wrench,” Moser said. “That puts me on a whole other soap box of what my beliefs are there. I usually don’t get political talking on these things but to come out and tell the youth of America and everybody – all these athletes around the country – get vaccinated and you won’t be in contact tracing. Then all of the sudden they come out Monday and say if it’s past… six months, you have to contact trace.
“It’s hard to tell the youth, these kids, that [if you] get vaccinated, you don’t have to be contact traced. All right, they get vaccinated. They’re staying safe. They don’t have it. But you also have to do contact tracing because it’s six months out. That’s wrong.”
After the Sooners’ win over Kansas State, Moser said Jacob Groves is expected to return for their Tuesday at Baylor. It’s unclear if Tanner Groves or Cortes will be available.
• No ranking: The Sooners were once again just outside the AP Top 25 on Monday.
The Sooners would’ve been ranked at No. 27 if the poll carried through, but Moser isn’t too concerned.
“I’ve always been someone that’s been so focused on the process and that will take care of itself,” Moser said after the game. “If you win, it takes care of itself. If you are getting better, it’s going to take care of itself.”
• Off the bench: With Tanner Groves out, Moser turned to his bench.
He relied heavily on C.J. Noland, who chipped in 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting while adding three rebounds and a steal. Rick Issanza got his first start in Tanner Groves’ place, finishing with a rebound and an assist.
The Sooners get two days off before hitting the road for a game at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Baylor.