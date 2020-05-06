Oklahoma will begin a neutral-site series with its border neighbor to the east next season.
OU announced it will face SEC foe Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2020, and then the following season on Dec. 11, 2021. Both games will be played at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Tickets for both contests will be split 50-50 between OU and Arkansas, and fans will be divided at the halfcourt line.
"We're very excited to partner with the University of Arkansas and BOK Center in creating a new basketball series which we believe will develop into a fantastic pre-holiday tradition," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione in a release. "Our goal is to turn this border rivalry into a weekend-long event that brings together two passionate fan bases and creates an atmosphere second to none. The setting is a world-class venue located approximately halfway between the two campuses."
OU last visited Tulsa for a nonconference outing against Southern California on Dec. 15, 2018. The Sooners won 81-70.
"We were so grateful for the support we received from our Tulsa area fans when we played at BOK Center two seasons ago and have since been looking into ways to further engage our fan base in northeastern Oklahoma," said OU coach Lon Kruger in a release.
"Bringing this premiere neutral-site concept to Tulsa will be a great experience for our team and fans. ... Both the action on the court and atmosphere in the stands should make for an exciting event."
OU and Arkansas' latest meeting came Nov. 23, 2017, in Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Invitational. The Razorbacks won 92-83, handing the Sooners their first loss of the 2017-18 season before then-freshman Trae Young blossomed into one of college basketball’s biggest stars. Rising Sooner senior Brady Manek is the only remaining player from that Sooner team.
The match-up pits Kruger against Arkansas’ Eric Musselman. Musselman, the former Golden State Warriors (2002-04) and Sacramento Kings (2006-07) head coach, accepted the Arkansas job last year. He landed the gig after leading Nevada to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a 110-34 record over four seasons.
Musselman’s assistants include Chris Crutchfield, who was a part of Kruger’s original OU coaching staff in 2011. Crutchfield departed the program following the 2018-19 season for the Razorbacks.
The programs have met five times over the past decade and 28 times overall, dating back to 1939. Arkansas leads the all-time series 16-12. OU's last win against Arkansas came Dec. 10, 2011, winning 78-63 at Lloyd Noble Center.
OU's other nonconference games for the 2020-21 season include games at Central Florida, which visited Norman last season, and a neutral-site clash with Washington in Las Vegas for the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.
The Sooners will face an additional SEC program in the annual Big 12-SEC Challenge, and they'll reportedly visit Xavier as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
OU has a nonconference tournament scheduled as well. It will participate in the 2020 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, which is slated for Dec. 22, 23 and 25 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.
Aside from the Sooners, the field includes Arizona State, Hawai’i (the tournament’s host school), Saint Mary's, San Diego State, Seattle University, Temple and Western Michigan.
OU's complete 2020-21 schedule will be released later this year.
