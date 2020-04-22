Oklahoma men's basketball will reportedly visit Xavier next season.
The Sooners are slated to face the Musketeers in the 2020-21 season's Big East-Big 12 Battle, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
The other reported matchups include Baylor at Seton Hall, Creighton at Kansas, DePaul at Iowa State, Kansas State at Butler, Oklahoma State at Marquette, Providence at TCU, St. John's at Texas Tech, Villanova at Texas and West Virginia at Georgetown.
Sources: Matchups for the 2020 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set.Villanova at TexasCreighton at KansasBaylor at Seton HallProvidence at TCUSt. John’s at Texas TechOklahoma at XavierWest Virginia at GeorgetownOklahoma St at MarquetteDePaul at Iowa StKansas St at Butler— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2020
Xavier is coming off a 19-13 season in the Big East and tied for the sixth-best conference record at 8-10, while OU (19-12, 9-9 in Big 12) ended its campaign in a four-way tie for third place in its conference.
The 2020-21 season will mark the second year of the conferences' scheduling alliance. OU lost 83-73 in its first Big East-Big 12 Battle game at Creighton this past December.
OU's trip to Xavier, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, adds another quality contest for the Sooners, who are scheduled to face Central Florida in Orlando and Washington at a neutral site in Las Vegas.
OU is also scheduled to play in the 2020 Diamond Head Classic, which will include Arizona State, Hawai'i, Saint Mary's, San Diego State, Seattle, Temple and Western Michigan.
OU has met Xavier twice in program history. The Sooners are 2-0 in their all-times series against the Musketeers.
The teams last met in the 2002 NCAA Tournament. OU won 78-65 to advance to the Sweet 16 and eventually made its first and only Final Four under former OU coach Kelvin Sampson.
