STILLWATER — In the midst of a four-game losing streak last month, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser asked for one of his players to step up.
The following game against West Virginia, Tanner Groves answered the call with 21 points to help the Sooners win.
Heading into Oklahoma State on Saturday, riding a two-game losing streak, the Sooners again needed someone to step up. Groves answered the call again, along with teammate Elijah Harkless.
Unfortunately, nobody else did.
As the final buzzer sounded on the Sooners’ 64-55 loss, Groves and Harkless had combined for 38 points on 16-of-29 shooting. The rest of the roster combined for 17 points on 7-of-32 shooting. Jordan Goldwire was the Sooners’ third-leading scorer with five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
“[I’m] disappointed,” Moser said. “I mean, we need it. We need it. We go through some scoring woes and that's been something that we've struggled with.”
The 55 points the Sooners’ finished with was a far cry from how they began the game.
The Sooners scored 14 points before the first media timeout at the 14:37 mark, with Groves and Harkless combining for every point. The duo got it going early, each hitting two 3-pointers to open the game.
Though the Cowboys’ offense exploded to start the game, the Sooners held them without a basket for nearly seven minutes. But the Sooners failed to create separation, scoring just six points during that stretch.
“Offensively, I thought we started off really well with a great purpose,” Moser said. “I thought Tanner [and Elijah] really came out and gave us a big lift offensively knocking down some shots. I thought he battled, got six rebounds. [But] when they're sagging off two or three guys, the lane is packed and we've got to free it out and kick it and knock a couple of shots down. They're all out on [Umoja Gibson, but then a couple of our guys have got to knock down some shots or teams are just going to be packing it in.”
Despite the offensive struggles to end the first half, the Sooners still led 29-28 at halftime. But it was the second half that doomed them, as the turnover issues they’ve struggled with all season came back.
The Sooners committed 11 turnovers of their 17 turnovers in the second half. The turnovers were particularly frustrating on a night when the Sooners outrebounded the Cowboys 36-31, Moser said, as keeping Oklahoma State off the glass was a point of emphasis for the Sooners coming into the game.
“It is frustrating because we were trusting everything,” Moser said. “We were right there and we were doing a lot of good things. We really felt like we needed to control the boards. You could just see us get sped up. Again, it was some of the same issues.
“These young guys, they want to win. Our guys want to win. Our guys, they’re great guys, they want to win, they’re playing hard, they’re doing a lot of great things. It’s just, you’ve got to also play smart.”
Despite the Sooners shooting 38 percent in the second half, Groves continued to produce, scoring 10 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. He finished the game making 10-of-17 shots.
Even though his teammates struggled, Groves said he’ll continue to trust them to make shots.
“We just have to stay with it,” Groves said. “I think our guys are doing a good job of staying with it. We're all connected. We're all together. We all believe in coach [Moser] and coach believes in us. We're all staying connected and we're all together. We've got a solid squad, and we can pull out these little wins. It's just a matter of us staying together. It doesn't matter if shots aren't falling. We've got to take care of the ball.”
The Sooners fell to 13-10 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. Oklahoma State improved to 11-11.