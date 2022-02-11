Things looked tough for Elijah Harkless.
The senior guard started the first 19 games for the Sooners and proved to be a steady scorer, particularly in big moments. But following a four-game stretch where he shot 13-of-45 from the floor, he was moved to the bench before the Sooners’ win against West Virginia.
He struggled in his first two games off the bench, scoring just one point in four minutes against West Virginia before he was held scoreless against Auburn.
But OU coach Porter Moser’s message to Harkless remained the same — stay ready.
He recovered with a bounce-back performance against TCU on Jan. 31, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The next game against Oklahoma State, Harkless was moved back to the starting lineup and scored 15 points, one of only two Sooners to finish in double digits.
“He's one of our key guys,” Moser said Friday. “When his mind's right and everything's right, man, he's as competitive as they come. And for him, he's been working. He's in the gym here all the time getting extra shots up. And I think he's really letting it come to him.”
He turned in a much-needed performance in the Sooners’ last outing against No. 9-ranked Texas Tech Wednesday, a 70-55 win, as he finished second on the Sooners in points with 13.
Over the past three games, he’s averaging 14 points on 52 percent shooting and 47 percent shooting from behind the arc (7-of-15).
For Harkless, the key has been remaining confident.
“It's been great,” Harkless said. “I've been keeping it simple. Coach [Moser] has just been helping me out with that aspect, and my teammates just believe in me. I think a lot of things that I lacked was just confidence, and my teammates instilled that in me every single time with every miss and every make. They stayed with me through everything, so that made it easier for me."
The Sooners will need him to stay confident against Kansas.
They hit the road to take on the No. 8-ranked Jayhawks Saturday at noon, with the Sooners losing their last meeting 67-64 on Jan. 18 at Lloyd Noble Center. If the Sooners (14-10) win, it would mark their fifth win against a Top-15 program and would help them stay alive in the race to March Madness.
The Sooners will need all hands on deck, including Harkless.
“Him and Jordan are letting it come to them and not pressing and… we need it,” Moser said. “We need guys that can step up and score and make shots, and he's really been in a good space. And we're a better team when he is.”
• Injury report: Freshman guard Bijan Cortes will likely miss the Kansas game due to a concussion. He also missed the Sooners’ game against Texas Tech.
Without their backup point guard, Moser will likely have different players share ball-handling responsibilities. That could include Alston Mason, a freshman reserve guard who played seven minutes against Texas Tech.
“It was important to get Alston into the mix,” Moser said. “To get those minutes where you’re on the floor when it counts [is important]. [We] have to keep trying to groom him. I know it’s a big test for him going home. He’s from Kansas. He has an opportunity to continue to play. We need some minutes from him.”
• March Madness: After losing seven of eight, some bracketology predictions had the Sooners at risk of missing the postseason.
But after their win against the Red Raiders, the Sooners have moved up. ESPN and SB Nation currently have OU predicted to be an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament next month.
Moser said the team isn’t ignoring the projections, but also working to stay focused on the stretch run.
“To say that we don’t look at it is a little bit naive, but we all understand it’s part of it,” Moser said. “If you get a good win, you put it in the bank. That’s the joy of the Big 12. It’s really hard to go through the Big 12 and these games, but [they’re] opportunities. You get wins, you put it in the bank. It’s different from other leagues that don’t have all these opportunities.
“You can’t just worry about that and stare at all that. It’s, ‘What do you [have] to do to win?’ I thought we did a great job of focusing on what we had to do to win that last game.”