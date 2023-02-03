In the span of four days, Oklahoma experienced opposite ends of the competitive spectrum.
Last Saturday, the Sooners played their best game of the season in a 93-69 win over then-No. 2 Alabama. But they followed that up on Wednesday with one of their worst performances of the season in a 71-61 loss to Oklahoma State.
The loss to the Cowboys wasn’t just disappointing considering how the Sooners easily handled Alabama. It also marked their fourth consecutive Big 12 loss, dropping the Sooners’ conference record to 2-7, and it came against an OSU team that is currently seventh in the conference standings.
Following one of the toughest losses of the season, OU coach Porter Moser’s message to his team has centered around “belief.”
“Every game is a Quad I game from here on out, or almost every game,” Moser said. “[That’s] what we’re trying to play for. But we have to start stacking a couple of wins here. We know that. You play to compete, to move up this time of year. We’re still in the hunt. There are a lot of teams out there that don’t have a shot. We have to play well. We’ve played well. We’ve played poorly.
“We’ve been on the two ends of the spectrum the last two games. We have to be focused on what we need to do to play on the high end of that spectrum.”
The Sooners don’t have a ton of time to waste. They have just nine more conference games and then the Big 12 Tournament to make a run to the NCAA Tournament.
The Sooners are currently projected to narrowly miss out on a tournament berth, per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. For most of the season, the team has bounced back and forth between the “last four in” and “first four out” groups in Lunardi’s projections.
The Sooners can still play their way into the tournament, but they can’t afford to lose games like they did on Wednesday.
Saturday night presents a golden opportunity to get back on track.
The Sooners travel to take on West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12), which currently sits at No. 9 in the conference standings. The Sooners narrowly defeated the Mountaineers at home last month.
Considering the stakes, and the opponent, it’s nearly a must-win game for the Sooners to stay viable.
“We just have to focus on ourselves and get better and get better and play well,” Moser said. “We're capable of it. We've seen it. We've got to be consistent. That starts with me getting this locker room to believe that more consistently."
A specific struggle
Porter Moser has noticed something about this year’s Sooner team.
When the shots aren’t falling, the team’s effort decreases.
That was particularly the case against the Cowboys. The Sooners shot just 35 percent from the floor and 23 percent from the 3-point line. But it’s been a nagging issue all season.
“I feel that with this group,” Moser said. “Every group is different. You coach different. I feel that with this group a lot. There’s a couple of us I’ve got to help with. If they’re not making shots, they’re not being complete. We’ve got to be complete players.
“Maybe you're struggling with your shot or you're struggling with [something else], you've still got to defend. You've still got to lead. You've still got to communicate. You've still got to do all those other things. … I'm having to coach that more than I have before. I'm coaching some guys like, 'Hey, if your shot is not falling, everything else like your spirit, your defense and your leadership have got to be there.'
Though Moser’s not concerned about the effort, that’s been the same message for Jacob Groves. The Sooners’ starting forward has scored just five points in his last four outings while shooting just 2-of-13 from the floor. He’s also averaging just over 13 minutes per game during this stretch.
Groves is having a solid season for the Sooners, averaging 7.6 points per game on 39 percent shooting from 3. His 27 made 3s ranks second on the team.
But to get out of the shooting slump, Moser is encouraging Groves to find other ways to make an impact.
“I don’t know if anyone cares more than Jacob,” Moser said. “He’s everything you want in a program. He cares about winning. But when you press, it’s human nature. It doesn’t mean he’s selfish. He’s pressing. I think he’s pressing. Man, he’s had some big games for us. We need him. Just like anyone, I’ve got to help him try to get out of it.
“How you do that is [you] get excited about winning plays, not just making shots. How things work is when you start focusing on those, then you make shots. That’s what I want to focus on with Jacob. He wants to win more than anybody in the locker room, and we’ve got to get him playing better and I’ve got to help him through that.”
